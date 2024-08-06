Jadon Sancho: Paris Saint-Germain hold transfer talks with Manchester United over forward

Paris Saint-Germain have held initial talks with Manchester United over the signing of forward Jadon Sancho.

Discussions were over the conditions of a potential deal and Sancho could be open to a move with personal terms not expected to be a problem.

Sancho has now resumed training as part of the Manchester United squad and has played in pre-season after burying the hatchet with boss Erik ten Hag.

Juventus and Borussia Dortmund have previously expressed an interest in signing the winger this summer, who has a valuation of £40m.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look at the standout moments from Jadon Sancho's return to Borussia Dortmund on loan

Dialogue remains open between PSG over a deal as they have also discussed Manuel Ugarte this summer.

United retain an interest in Ugarte - but not at the prices being quoted by PSG.

United aware PSG want to do business having just signed Joao Neves from Benfica for £50m.

The player is keen on a move to Old Trafford but in keeping with United's approach this summer, they are doing work on a number of other midfielders - including Monaco's Youssouf Fofana, Real Socieded's Martin Zubimendi, Fiorentina's Sofyan Amrabat and Burnley's Sander Berge.

Squad space will need to be created for United to go into the market for a midfielder but that could be freed up if Fulham decide to go back in for Scott McTominay after having two bids rejected.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' Dharmesh Sheth explains why Sancho could stay at Manchester United this season as the club plan to reintegrate the forward back into their plans

Obi-Martin set for medical

Chido Obi-Martin is in Manchester ahead of a medical with United.

Terms have been agreed with the player after he left Arsenal.

The 16-year-old chose United ahead of staying with Arsenal or moving to Germany. It's understood the offers from German clubs were superior to United's terms.

The 2024 summer transfer window officially closes on August 30 at 11pm UK time in the Premier League and 11.30pm in Scotland.

The Premier League has brought forward Deadline Day to link up with the other major leagues in Europe. The closing dates were set following discussions with the leagues in England, Germany, Italy, Spain and France.