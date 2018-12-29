Mario Balotelli told to decide on Nice future by Patrick Vieira

Mario Balotelli has scored 33 goals in 51 games since joining Nice

Mario Balotelli has been granted extended leave by Nice so the Italian striker can make up his mind about his future at the club.

The 28-year-old, who has had spells at Manchester City and Liverpool, has scored 33 goals in 51 games since joining the Ligue 1 side in 2016 and is under contract until the end of this season.

Nice head coach Patrick Vieira, who took charge at the French club in June, said: "I have given Mario a few extra days off to think about his future and what he wants to do.

Mario Balotelli spent three years at Manchester City from 2010 to 2013

"He's under contract here and everything is possible, if we can come to a common agreement who knows."

Balotelli came close to a move to Marseille over the summer and returned to training late and unfit after the deal fell through. He has since been linked with moves to England and Turkey.