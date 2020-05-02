La Liga to resume 'soon', says Spain PM Pedro Sanchez

0:21 Spain PM Pedro Sanchez says La Liga could resume 'soon' but it will be behind closed doors first Spain PM Pedro Sanchez says La Liga could resume 'soon' but it will be behind closed doors first

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez expects La Liga to resume "soon" behind closed doors after the government gave permission for training to restart from Monday.

The allowance of individual sessions is part of Phase 0 - the Preparatory Phase - of the schedule announced on Tuesday, April 28 by the Spanish government.

Training sessions at club centres will then be allowed in Phase 1, which gets under way on May 11, although there will remain added measures in place to avoid a second peak of the virus.

Although no date for its return has so far been given, La Liga is aiming to resume behind closed doors in mid-June.

On the current situation, Pedro Sanchez said: "We hope that leagues and federations will come to a decision soon.

"We already started to allow individual training sessions for team sports, we hope [a return] will come sooner rather than later but we'll see it first on television rather than in the stadiums, I'm afraid."

The country has been one of the nations hardest hit by coronavirus deaths, reaching 25,100 after 276 more people died in the last 24 hours.

However, the daily death rate is down from more than 900 reported a month ago with the total confirmed infections now standing at 216,582 with another 1,147 reported cases in the last day.