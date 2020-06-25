La Liga News

La Liga: Valencia's Champions League hopes dwindle with Eibar defeat

Real Betis facing Espanyol later on Thursday

Last Updated: 25/06/20 9:47pm

Rodrigo Moreno's Valencia suffered another setback
Valencia's chances of qualifying for the Champions League took a hit with a 1-0 loss at relegation-threatened Eibar in La Liga on Thursday.

An own goal by Geoffrey Kondogbia in the 16th minute sealed victory for Eibar, who remain in 17th place but have opened up a four-point gap to the relegation zone.

Kondogbia found his own net when a corner went through several players and ricocheted off his leg and Valencia's night ended on a further sour note when defender Eliaquim Mangala was sent off in the 90th minute for a foul that drew a second yellow card.

The result leaves Valencia in eighth place - seven points behind Sevilla, who occupy the final qualification spot for Europe's top club competition, and two points behind sixth-placed Villarreal in the final Europa League spot.

Eibar players celebrated a first win after the pandemic break by greeting fans who watched the match from the balconies of nearby buildings overlooking the Ipurua Municipal Stadium.

But Valencia have lost two of their four matches since the restart and have not won on the road since December.

League leaders Real Madrid visit Espanyol on Sunday, while second-placed Barcelona travel to Celta Vigo on Saturday.

The Spanish powerhouses are tied on points but Real have a better head-to-head record with seven games left.

