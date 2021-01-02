Philippe Coutinho: Barcelona midfielder set to be out for three months following knee surgery

Brazilian international Philippe Coutinho had his left meniscus operated on after sustaining an injury during Barcelona's 1-1 draw with Eibar on December 29, having come on as a second half substitute

Saturday 2 January 2021 12:05, UK

Phillipe Coutinho is set to be missing for Barcelona until April
Image: Phillipe Coutinho is set to be missing for Barcelona until April

Philippe Coutinho is set to be out for three months following "successful" knee surgery, Barcelona has confirmed.

The Brazilian international had his left meniscus operated on after sustaining an injury during Barcelona's 1-1 draw with Eibar on December 29.

Coutinho started the game on the bench and came on in the second half, but limped off the pitch during stoppage time as Barcelona finished the match with 10 men having made all their substitutions.

Coutinho, who returned to Barca this season after a successful loan spell with Bayern Munich, has three goals and two assists in all competitions. He joins a growing injury list which already includes Gerard Pique, Ansu Fati and Sergi Roberto.

Lionel Messi came close to leaving the Nou Camp earlier this year 0:41
Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman says Mauricio Pochettino’s talks over taking charge at Paris Saint-Germain will have no bearing on the future of Lionel Messi.

Barcelona have endured a torrid start to their La Liga campaign and sit sixth in the La Liga standings on 25 points from 15 games, seven behind leaders Atletico Madrid who have two games in hand.

Trending

Koeman: La Liga title race 'complicated'

Barcelona suffered without injured Lionel Messi as they drew 1-1 at home to struggling Eibar, with manager Ronald Koeman admitting the La Liga title race is "complicated".

Koeman conceded the title appears to be beyond Barcelona this season and admitted after the game his side were not up to speed.

Also See:

"If I'm realistic, the title is very complicated," he said. "Nothing is impossible, but you have to recognise the distance.

"Atletico seem to me to be very good, very strong. They don't concede many goals."

Win £250,000 for free with Super 6!

Win £250,000 for free with Super 6!

Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 in Saturday's Super 6 round. Play for free, entries by 3:00pm.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Sky Mobile Latest Offers