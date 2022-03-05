Sevilla spurn chance to close gap | Lautaro Martinez nets hat-trick for Inter Milan - European round-up

Sevilla missed an opportunity to close the gap on La Liga leaders Real Madrid as they were held to a 0-0 draw at relegation-threatened Alaves on Friday.

The stalemate in which both teams had chances left second-placed Sevilla five points off the pacesetters, who can extend their lead on Saturday when they host Real Sociedad.

Alaves' Joselu nearly opened the scoring in the first minute but goalkeeper Bono made a great save, while Sevilla had an early goal chalked off when Thomas Delaney's strike deflected in off Youssef En-Nesyri who was offside.

Munir El Haddadi had the chance to win it for Sevilla in the 89th minute but shot straight at Fernando Pacheco in goal.

Alaves remain in the relegation places in 18th, three points from the safety zone. Sevilla have drawn their last four away league games - their last win on the road was in early January.

Serie A: Inter smash five past Salernitana

Image: Lautaro Martinez scored a hat-trick for Inter Milan

Inter Milan moved top of Serie A after thrashing bottom side Salernitana 5-0, with Lautaro Martinez celebrating the end of his goal drought with a hat-trick and Edin Dzeko scoring twice to wrap up the win at the San Siro on Friday.

Victory gave Simone Inzaghi's side a one-point lead over Napoli in second and third-placed derby rivals AC Milan, who meet on Sunday in Naples. Salernitana remain rooted to the bottom - 10 points from the safety zone.

It was a case of deja vu as Inter won by the same scoreline at Salernitana in December, marking the first time in 63 years that a team have scored 10 times against one team in Serie A without conceding a goal.

Inter will now shift their focus to the Champions League last-16 second leg when they will attempt to overturn a 2-0 deficit against Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday.