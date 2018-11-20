Philippe Coutinho returns to Barcelona training after thigh problem

Philippe Coutinho has been out for a fortnight with a thigh problem

Barcelona forward Philippe Coutinho has returned to training ahead of this weekend's La Liga match against Atletico Madrid after missing two weeks with a thigh problem.

The 26-year-old has not featured for the league leaders since the 1-1 Champions League draw at Inter Milan on November 6.

Barca's last game was a 4-3 home defeat to Real Betis on November 11, their first league loss at the Nou Camp in more than two years.

Reports in the Spanish press say the world's third most expensive player could be given the green light on Friday to feature in Saturday's first vs third clash against Atletico at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Coutinho was on target in the 5-1 win against Real Madrid last month

It would be a boost for coach Ernesto Valverde, who is already without the injured and suspended Croatia midfielder Ivan Rakitic.

Coutinho has scored five goals in 16 appearances so far this season, and was on target in the 5-1 win against Real Madrid last month.