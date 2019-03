Barcelona's Luis Suarez to miss up to 15 days with ankle injury

Luis Suarez has scored 21 goals in all competitions for Barcelona this season

Luis Suarez is expected to be fit for Barcelona's Champions League quarter-final first leg against Manchester United despite spraining his ankle.

The former Liverpool striker was substituted in the final minutes of the 4-1 La Liga win against Real Betis on Sunday night, after scoring his 18th league goal of the season for Barcelona.

An injury assessment has confirmed Suarez will miss between 10-15 days.

The 32-year-old was due to join the Uruguay squad for a match against Uzbekistan, but has now withdrawn from the squad.

Barcelona play United at Old Trafford in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on April 10, with the return fixture six days later at the Nou Camp.

0:39 Former Manchester United boss David Moyes believes Barcelona are the favourites for the Champions League Former Manchester United boss David Moyes believes Barcelona are the favourites for the Champions League

The winners of that tie will play either Liverpool or Porto in the semi-finals.

Lionel Messi scored his 51st career hat-trick in Barca's win over Betis, which extended their advantage over second-placed Atletico Madrid, who lost on Saturday, to 10 points at the top of La Liga.