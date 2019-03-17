David Beckham dreaming of signing Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo for Inter Miami

Signing Ronaldo or Messi is unlikely but "you never know", says Beckham

David Beckham has refused to rule out the unlikely prospect of signing Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo for Inter Miami.

The American outfit will debut in the MLS in 2020 and had plans for a 25,000-seater stadium approved by the Miami public last November.

Beckham will soon begin the search for players to join his team, and despite acknowledging that signing Messi or Ronaldo is unlikely, the former England captain refused to rule out a move for the five-time Ballon d'Or winners.

Beckham and Messi shake hands before a Champions League quarter-final tie between PSG and Barcelona in 2013

"Everyone has their wish list, everyone does, but if you look at the way Leo and Cristiano are still playing, even at what you might think is the later stage of their careers, I don't see it ending for them," he said.

"They're playing at such a high level that it's hard to see them leaving the clubs they are at, but we will see. You never know what can happen in football."

Ronaldo and Beckham competing for England and Portugal during Euro 2004

Beckham enjoyed a glittering playing career that saw him represent Manchester United, Real Madrid, AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain.

The Inter Miami president won league titles in England, Spain, the US and France before retiring in 2013, and he revealed he's been taking advantage of his vast array of contacts.

"As an organisation, as a club, we are starting to look at players and possibilities, at what is possible," the 43-year-old added.

"We've got a great team here and we'll start piecing the things together, but we have to do that quick because it's only a year away.

Beckham says he has sought advice from former Manchester United chief executive David Gill

"I've been speaking to people over that time. People like David Gill, who is someone who has a huge amount of experience at Manchester United, asking him about the job he did there.

"But there are also other clubs and football people I've been around over my career and been able to have and gain experience from. I also have some great partners here in Miami, who understand the US market and MLS.

"It's a different world from the European leagues but it's catching up really quickly and the excitement is there."