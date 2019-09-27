Barcelona set to appeal £265 fine for tapping up Antoine Griezmann, says manager Ernesto Valverde

Griezmann has three goals in his first seven games as a Barcelona player

Barcelona are set to appeal the £265 fine they received after being found guilty of tapping up Antoine Griezmann while he was an Atletico Madrid player, according to manager Ernesto Valverde.

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) announced on Thursday that Barcelona had been found guilty of violating its disciplinary code during their pursuit of the forward while he was at Atletico Madrid.

Griezmann joined Barcelona in July after they triggered his £108m release clause but Atletico disputed the deal, claiming it was "obvious" Griezmann had agreed to the transfer before July 1 - when his release clause was £180m.

"I don't know the exact ins and outs of this question or how it stands legally," Valverde told a news conference. "I understand the club is appealing."

Griezmann has scored three goals in his first seven games as a Barcelona player with the club fifth in La Liga after losing two of their opening six matches.

Valverde: Messi injury not serious

Valverde also admits he does not know how long Barcelona will be without Lionel Messi as the champions look to end their poor away form at Getafe this weekend.

Lionel Messi suffered an adductor injury in Tuesday's win over Villarreal

Messi, Barca's all-time record goalscorer, was withdrawn at half-time of Tuesday's 2-1 win over Villarreal at the Nou Camp due to an adductor injury.

"I don't know how long he will be out," Valverde told a press conference on Friday.

"I hope he will be back soon. He does not have a serious injury.

"We'll have to wait to see how things go."