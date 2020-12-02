Diego Maradona: Lionel Messi and Barcelona fined for tribute to Argentina legend

Lionel Messi fined £543 and Barcelona fined £162 following goal celebration against Osasuna on Sunday; Messi supports Newell's Old Boys and played for the club's junior team before leaving for Spain aged 13

By Reuters

Wednesday 2 December 2020 19:23, UK

Lionel Messi pays tribute to the late Diego Maradona by revealing a Newell&#39;s Old Boys shirt after scoring for Barcelona
Image: Lionel Messi pays tribute to the late Diego Maradona by revealing a Newell's Old Boys shirt after scoring for Barcelona

Lionel Messi and Barcelona have been fined a combined £706 after the player was shown a yellow card for lifting his shirt to pay tribute to the late Diego Maradona following his goal in Sunday’s 4-0 win over Osasuna.

Messi, who was fined £543 while his club were fined £162, paid homage to his late compatriot by taking off his Barcelona jersey to reveal a Newell's Old Boys shirt belonging to Maradona, a gesture that was praised around the world.

The Spanish Soccer Federation's competition committee showed little sympathy when upholding the rules, rejecting Barcelona's protests against the punishment and their suggestion it should be waived as the gesture was a tribute to Maradona.

The committee's statement said that while it accepted the gesture was a tribute, article 93 of the disciplinary code states that a player should be punished for removing their shirt when celebrating, irrespective of the motive.

The statement added that Messi could only have had the sanction waived if he had been given the booking in error.

Messi was shown a yellow card in the aftermath of his Maradona tribute
Image: Messi was shown a yellow card in the aftermath of his Maradona tribute

Messi supports Newell's Old Boys and played for the club's junior team before leaving for Barca aged 13.

He had also paid tribute to Maradona, who played for the Rosario side in 1993, when the World Cup winner died last Wednesday.

"He has left us but he isn't going anywhere because Diego is eternal," Messi wrote on Instagram.

Laporta launches Barca presidency bid - 'Messi knows me'

Lionel Messi of Barcelona celebrates after scoring his side&#39;s second goal from the penalty spot during the UEFA Champions League Group G stage match between Juventus and FC Barcelona 0:18
Joan Laporta launched his bid for a second spell as Barcelona president on Monday, in which he stressed the importance of keeping Lionel Messi at the club

Former Barcelona president Joan Laporta has officially launched his bid for a second spell at the helm to fill the vacant role left by Josep Maria Bartomeu.

Laporta was initially Barca president from 2003 to 2010, a period which saw the Catalan club win four league titles and two Champions Leagues, while he was also responsible for hiring an inexperienced Pep Guardiola as head coach in 2008.

"I want to unite all Barca fans, it's our brotherhood and I want to lead the side to win again," he told a news conference.

"It has been a honour to me to be president of Barca. It was an honour… the best years of my life. And to be president once again will surely be the greatest challenge of my life.

