Ronald Koeman to stay on as Barcelona boss next season, says club president Joan Laporta

Barcelona club president Joan Laporta confirmed Ronald Koeman will remain in charge as head coach next season; Former Netherlands boss has one year left on his deal at the Camp Nou and led club to Copa del Rey win over Athletic Bilbao in April

Thursday 3 June 2021 18:28, UK

Ronald Koeman
Image: Ronald Koeman signed a two-year deal when he joined Barcelona as manager in August 2020

Ronald Koeman will remain Barcelona's coach next season, club president Joan Laporta said on Thursday.

Koeman's future at the club was in doubt after a disappointing season in which the Catalan giants missed out on the La Liga title, were knocked out of the Champions League in the round of 16, and only won the Copa del Rey.

The former Netherlands boss still has a year left on his contract at the Nou Camp and Laporta confirmed in May they were "evaluating" the head coach, while Sky Sports News understood other options were also being assessed.

However, Laporta - who took over from Josep Maria Bartomeu as club president in March - announced the club would be sticking with Koeman after a meeting of the club's board of directors on Thursday.

"After this period of reflection, vice-president Rafael Yuste and myself have agreed that we will continue with the current contract that Ronald Koeman has.

"We are very pleased to see that these talks have borne fruit in a unity of judgment."

Barcelona have already moved to bring in new players in the transfer market and secured Sergio Aguero and Eric Garcia on free transfers when their deals with Manchester City expire in July.

The club are also in talks to extend Lionel Messi's current deal which is set to expire in the summer.

