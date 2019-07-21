Gareth Bale close to Real Madrid exit as agent blasts Zinedine Zidane

1:00 Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane says it will be good for all parties if Gareth Bale leaves the club this summer Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane says it will be good for all parties if Gareth Bale leaves the club this summer

Gareth Bale's agent has branded Zinedine Zidane a "disgrace" after the Real Madrid manager said the forward was very close to leaving the club.

Bale did not feature in Real's 3-1 International Champions Cup defeat to Bayern Munich in Houston on Saturday night, and Zidane said the Welshman's omission from the squad was because he is on the verge of sealing a departure.

"Bale did not play because he is very close to leaving," explained Zidane. "We hope he leaves soon, it would be best for everyone. We are working on his transfer to a new team.

"I have nothing personal against him, but there is a time where things are done because they must be done. I have to make decisions, we have to change.

0:21 Before the game with Bayern Munich, Zidane said Bale remains a Real player and that he still had full respect for the Wales international winger Before the game with Bayern Munich, Zidane said Bale remains a Real player and that he still had full respect for the Wales international winger

"The exit is the coach's decision, and also of the player, who knows the situation. The situation will change, I do not know if in 24 or 48 hours, but it will, and it's a good thing for everyone."

Bale's representative Jonathan Barnett has reacted furiously to Zidane's comments, telling AFP: "Zidane is a disgrace, he shows no respect for a player that has done so much for Real Madrid."

Barnett did confirm Bale is in the process of leaving the Bernabeu, saying: "We are working on it."

Sky Sports News understands the 30-year-old will only leave Real if he feels the move is right for him and his family, who enjoy life in Madrid and are settled in the Spanish capital.

However, provisional discussions have been held with interested parties about a move this summer.

In the build-up to Saturday night's clash with Real, Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara said like any top player, Bale would be welcomed at the Allianz Arena.

1:13 Bale's agent Jonathan Barnett told Sky Sports News on June 18 that the Real forward would not leave the Bernabeu on loan this summer Bale's agent Jonathan Barnett told Sky Sports News on June 18 that the Real forward would not leave the Bernabeu on loan this summer

