Gareth Bale: Jiangsu Suning sign Ivan Santini to end pursuit of Real Madrid winger

Gareth Bale's camp had been in talks over a £1m-a-week move to China

Chinese Super League side Jiangsu Suning have signed Croatian striker Ivan Santini, which all but ends the possibility of Gareth Bale joining the club.

Sky Sports News reported over the weekend that the Welshman's proposed transfer to Jiangsu had fallen through.

Bale's camp were in talks over a deal which would have seen the Bale earn £1m-a-week, but it is now understood he will not move to China before their window closes on Wednesday.

Jiangsu's signing of Santini from Anderlecht alongside the recruitment of Brazilian defender Miranda from Inter Milan last week means the club now have five foreign players on their books.

CSL rules allows clubs to have four overseas-born players included in their official squads at any one time and, with Italian defender Gabriel Paletta expected to depart soon, Jiangsu's quota has been filled with the signing of Santini.

The signing of Santini means Jiangsu would have to move out either Alex Teixeira or Eder Martins to accommodate Bale but, with both integral members of coach Cosmin Olaroiu's side, that looks unlikely.

Follow the Summer Transfer Window on Sky Sports

Sky Sports News brings you the very latest news from this summer's transfer market with three new shows.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters bring you the latest news and insight. Transfer Talk then follows at midday delivering analysis of the biggest stories. And join us at 7pm for the definitive round-up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

And as well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

There's also the Transfer Talk Podcast, the daily UK, Regional and European Paper Talk, plus features across skysports.com and the Sky Sports app.

Watch more games this season for less with our Total Football Offer. Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Premier League channels for just £18 extra a month!