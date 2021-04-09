La Liga: 'No proof' Cadiz's Juan Cala used racist language towards Valencia's Mouctar Diakhaby

The alleged incident occurred just before the half-hour mark of last Sunday's game after Diakhaby collided with Cala as Cadiz launched a free-kick into the Valencia box; La Liga says it has informed both clubs and Spanish FA

There is no evidence to prove Cadiz's Juan Cala used racist language towards Valencia's Mouctar Diakhaby, a La Liga investigation has concluded.

The alleged incident occurred just before the half-hour mark of last Sunday's game after Diakhaby collided with Cala as Cadiz launched a free-kick into the Valencia box.

Diakhaby reacted furiously, believing the defender had used a derogatory term against him and had to be held back by team-mate Kevin Gameiro and Cadiz's Fali.

After speaking to the referee and being shown a yellow card for unsportsmanlike conduct, Diakhaby walked off the pitch and down the tunnel alongside his team-mates with the game poised at 1-1.

The match was suspended for 25 minutes before restarting with Diakhaby substituted on the restart and Cadiz going on to win the game 2-1.

In the referee's report of the incident, official David Medie Jimenez's says the alleged abuse was not heard by any member of the refereeing team.

La Liga has said it has analysed audio-visual material available from the game, as well as hiring a lip-reading expert in order to investigate the accusations and can find no evidence of racism by Cala, who has also maintained his innocence throughout.

The league say they have informed both clubs of these facts to assist in the file which has been opened by the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) over the incident.

Valencia have responded to La Liga's findings, saying: "The fact that no proof has been found does not mean that the matter did not occur.

"The club have by no means changed our opinion on what occurred in the game, and maintain our full support for Diakhaby.

"It is necessary to continue working with La Liga, the institutions and the rest of the club's to ensure that these types of racist incidents are never repeated."

When contacted by Sky Sports News on Friday, Cadiz referred back to La Liga's findings.

