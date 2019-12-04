Antoine Griezmann: Atletico Madrid escape punishment over fans' chanting

Antoine Griezmann came up against his former side for the first time since sealing a £108m move to Barcelona

Atletico Madrid have avoided punishment after their supporters targeted Antoine Griezmann with abusive chants in their La Liga clash with Barcelona.

Griezmann was making his first return to the Wanda Metropolitano since his £108m move to the Nou Camp in the summer transfer window, and he was booed throughout the match last Sunday.

The France international, 28, was subjected to chants of 'Griezmann Die' from home supporters during the Spanish top-flight game, with La Liga later condemning the incident.

Griezmann spent five years at Atletico, scoring 133 goals in 257 appearances

The Spanish football federation said it would fine Atletico around £250 because the game was disrupted, but did not cite the chants against Griezmann.

The fine was used mainly because Atletico's supporters threw objects, including an umbrella, onto the field.

La Liga had referred the club to the federation's anti-violence committee, saying that approximately 2,000 fans from Atletico's ultras section made the chants for about 20 seconds before the start of the second half, and then on another occasion later in the game.

Lionel Messi, who won his sixth Men's Ballon d'Or this week, scored in the 86th minute to secure a 1-0 win for the current La Liga frontrunners against Atletico on December 1.