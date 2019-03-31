Serie A round-up: Napoli inflict heavy home defeat on Claudio Ranieri's Roma

Dries Mertens celebrates after scoring for Napoli

Napoli thrashed Claudio Ranieri's Roma 4-1 at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday, with Arkadiusz Milik and Dries Mertens among the scorers.

Milik put the visitors ahead in just the second minute with his 16th Serie A goal of the season.

Roma levelled in first-half stoppage time through Diego Perotti's penalty, but Belgian international Mertens put Napoli back in front four minutes after the break.

Simone Verdi made it 3-1 five minutes later and substitute Amin Younes added a fourth with nine minutes of normal time remaining.

Roma's defeat allowed Atalanta to move above them in the table courtesy of a 3-1 win at Parma.

Gervinho gave the home side an early lead, but Mario Pasalic equalised after 24 minutes and Duvan Zapata scored twice in the last 15 minutes to seal the points.

Lazio kept alive their hopes of a top-four finish as Sergej Milinkovic-Savic's first-half goal proved enough to secure a 1-0 win at third-placed Inter Milan.

The visitors - aiming to close the gap on AC Milan, who occupy fourth spot - broke the deadlock in the 13th minute when Luis Alberto's cross was floated to the back post, where Milinkovic-Savic headed in.

Inter saw a goal from a free-kick ruled out for being taken in the wrong position too quickly, before goalkeeper Samir Handanovic made a superb fingertip save to deny Alberto another for Lazio in first-half stoppage time.

The home side stepped things up following the restart, with Matias Vecino sending a free header straight at the Lazio keeper.

However, it took a fine stop from Handanovic at the other end to prevent Lazio substitute Felipe Caicedo from chipping the keeper after he was played clear by Ciro Immobile.

The hard-earned victory sees Lazio move to just three points behind AC Milan, and having played a match less.

Bologna boosted their survival hopes with a dramatic 2-1 win over Sassuolo thanks to a 96th-minute winner.

Erick Pulgar's penalty gave the home side the lead midway through the second half.

Sassuolo, though, looked to have snatched a point when Jeremie Boga fired home in the first minute of injury time.

However, Bologna were not to be denied and Mattia Destro's header in the dying seconds gave them all three points.

SPAL claimed a vital win in the relegation battle with a 1-0 victory at lowly Frosinone, who are now 10 points from safety. Francesco Vicari scored the only goal in the 13th minute.

Fiorentina had to settle for a point at home to Torino after Daniele Baselli cancelled out Giovanni Simeone's early opener.