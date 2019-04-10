Massimiliano Allegri hints at Juventus departure after Ajax draw

Massimiliano Allegri has won 190 of his 263 games in charge at Juventus

Massimiliano Allegri dropped a strong hint he could leave Juventus when asked about his future after their draw with Ajax.

Allegri has repeatedly decided against committing himself to the Serie A leaders in recent months, and held talks with Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli after the club's win over Atletico Madrid in the last 16 in March about his future.

The club were anxious to have the issue settled by the end of the month, with his existing contract due to expire in June 2020, but there have been no further public developments since that time.

Speaking after Juventus' 1-1 draw with Ajax on Wednesday night, he said: "My future? A coach does not last forever."

Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring against Ajax, before David Neres' equaliser

That comment contrasts with statements made by Allegri last week to Italian publication Corriere della Sera, where the 51-year-old, who has been in charge in Turin since 2014, suggested he would favour a long-term career with the club.

"I would love to be compared to [Sir Alex] Ferguson," he said. "Because it would mean staying for many years at Juve."

Allegri's side can wrap up the Serie A title - his fifth in as many years - this weekend, and will be guaranteed to seal the Scudetto should they beat SPAL on Saturday.