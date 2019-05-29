Euro paper talk: Barcelona decide not to sack Ernesto Valverde

Barcelona have reportedly opted against sacking Ernesto Valverde

The 2018/19 season is almost over and that means clubs across Europe will have their attention firmly on the transfer market in the weeks ahead.

With the window open, teams can complete signings to strengthen their squads. So we asked our friends at Football Whispers to round up all the latest news and gossip from across the continent.

Spain

Barcelona have opted against sacking Ernesto Valverde this summer. The support of key players, including Lionel Messi, Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba and Ivan Rakitic, proved crucial in the club's decision. (Marca)

Real Madrid hope to complete the signing of Eden Hazard in the coming days and plan to present him at the Bernabeu on Monday. (AS)

Los Blancos are prepared to let Sergio Ramos leave the club this summer if they receive a bid of around £85m. The centre-back is keen to secure a lucrative move to the Chinese Super League. (AS)

Atletico Madrid are ready to launch moves for Athletic Bilbao stars Inaki Williams and Yeray Alvarez. Williams is also a Liverpool transfer target and has £77m release clause in his contract. (AS)

Valencia have turned down a £35m bid from Napoli for Rodrigo. The Spanish side want at least £60m for the 28-year-old striker. (Mundo Deportivo)

Monaco want to sign Gelson Martins from Atletico Madrid permanently this summer. The Portuguese winger impressed on loan in France during the second half of the 2018/19 season. (Mundo Deportivo)

Italy

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku is prepared to take a pay cut in order to clinch a move to Inter Milan this summer. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Juventus will offer Lazio £50m for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. The Serbian was wanted by Manchester United last summer but the Serie A side demanded over £100m for the midfielder. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

The Serie A champions will fund their move for Milinkovic-Savic with the sale of Paulo Dybala. The Argentine star lost his place in the side after the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo and is wanted by Bayern Munich. (Corriere della Sera)

France

Paris Saint-Germain full-back Thomas Meunier is wanted by Arsenal. The Belgian, who is out of contract in 2020, is expected to be sold by the Ligue 1 champions this summer. (France Football)

Real Madrid are the favourites to complete a deal for Lyon full-back Ferland Mendy. The 23-year-old is keen to work with Zinedine Zidane while Los Blancos president Florentino Perez has a good relationship with Jean Michel Aulas, his Lyon counterpart. (L'Equipe)

Germany

Arsenal are interested in Borussia Dortmund star Mario Gotze. The Germany international's contract expires in the summer of 2020 and the Bundesliga side could cash in on the 26-year-old midfielder. (Bild)

Luka Jovic isn't expected to return to Eintracht Frankfurt after the striker cleared out his locker ahead of the U21 European Championships. The striker has been linked with a move to Real Madrid. (Bild)

Portugal

Newcastle have held talks with Benfica over a potential move for Odysseas Vlachodimos. The Portuguese side would demand around £13m for the goalkeeper. (O Jogo)