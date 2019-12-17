Serie A monkey paintings condemned by Kick It Out as 'mind-bogglingly offensive'

0:49 Kick It Out chair Sanjay Bhandari condemned the three paintings of monkeys Kick It Out chair Sanjay Bhandari condemned the three paintings of monkeys

Kick It Out chair Sanjay Bhandari has described the three paintings of monkey commissioned by Serie A as "mind-bogglingly offensive".

Roma and AC Milan have condemned the paintings but Serie A say they were intended to "spread the values of integration, multiculturalism and brotherhood" and will be on permanent display at their headquarters in Milan.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Bhandari accused Serie A of shooting themselves in both feet by going on the defensive.

"My reaction was probably the same as most people, which was to think, 'Is this a joke?' It was almost beyond parody," he said.

"Once we realised it was real it was incredulity. It was mind-bogglingly offensive.

"It's jaw-dropping, you can't believe how this got through any process."

Once we realised it was real it was incredulity. It was mind-bogglingly offensive. Kick It Out chair Sanjay Bhandari

He added: "It sends all the wrong messages. They're doubling down on it, maybe fearful of admitting they got something wrong.

"It's a mindless act of self-harm. I don't think this can do anything but harm their reputation."

Anti-discriminatory body Fare described the Serie A's campaign as a "sick joke". Bhandari says Kick It Out would be happy to offer advice to league officials but was keen to stress they remain focused on domestic issues.

0:41 Olivier Bernard, a member of Show Racism the Red Card, believes the images are a sign of ‘a lack of education’ Olivier Bernard, a member of Show Racism the Red Card, believes the images are a sign of ‘a lack of education’

"It's a difficult problem and is something that has built up over a number of years," replied Bhandari when asked about recent incidents in English football.

"It's a complex problem and there are no simple answers.

"There are a couple of key themes - one is around better collaboration between all the parties that are involved. Not just ourselves but the clubs and governing bodies.

"The other bit is around education. You can't ban your way out of these challenges.

"Ultimately we have to educate people to prevent, detect and react to incidents. "