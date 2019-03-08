Roma appoint Claudio Ranieri as head coach until June 2019

Claudio Ranieri has returned for a second spell as Roma manager

Roma have appointed Claudio Ranieri as head coach on a deal until June 2019.

The experienced Italian has replaced Eusebio Di Francesco, who was sacked on Thursday following the Serie A club's Champions League exit against Porto.

Ranieri was sacked by Fulham last week, after three wins in 17 games in charge left the club set for relegation from the Premier League, but revealed how a return to the Italian capital proved irresistible.

1:06 Ranieri has explained to Sky Sports News what went wrong with results and hopes his replacement Scott Parker will succeed. Ranieri has explained to Sky Sports News what went wrong with results and hopes his replacement Scott Parker will succeed.

"I'm delighted to be coming back home," Ranieri said."When Roma call you, it's impossible to say no."

This will be the Ranieri's second stint at the helm of the club he supported as a child, after an 18-month spell as head coach from 2009 to 2011. On that occasion Ranieri steered Roma to a second-place finish in the league, coming close to winning the title in the process.

"Claudio's from the city, he's a Roma fan but more than that, he's one of the most experienced coaches in world football," said Roma director Francesco Totti.

"What we need now is a safe pair of hands to guide us back into the top four and ensure that we are playing Champions League football again next season. We have 12 games left and we need to win as many of them as possible."