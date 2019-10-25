Jack Rodwell set for Roma medical ahead of free transfer

Jack Rodwell will undergo a medical at Roma on Friday ahead of a proposed free transfer to the Serie A club, according to Sky in Italy.

The former Everton, Manchester City and Sunderland midfielder is a free agent since being released by Blackburn Rovers in June, after making 23 appearances and scoring one goal for the Championship club.

Rodwell, who has not played a competitive game since Rovers' 2-1 defeat to Norwich on April 27th, sat the first part of his medical on Thursday and will undergo a series of tests on Friday to determine his fitness.

Rodwell joined Manchester City from Everton in 2012

The 28-year-old was at the Stadio Olimpico on Thursday night to attend the Serie A side's 1-1 draw against Borussia Monchengladbach in the Europa League.

Injury-plagued Roma are keen to bolster their midfield options after losing Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Bryan Cristante, Lorenzo Pellegrini and Amadou Diawara inside the first two months of their season.

Boss Paulo Fonseca was forced to play centre-back Gianluca Mancini in a central midfield role against Monchengladbach, with Jordan Veretout the only fit midfielder in the squad.