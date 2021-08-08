Jose Mourinho sent off as Roma finish with eight players in Real Betis defeat

Jose Mourinho was sent off after entering the pitch to confront the referee; Lorenzo Pellegrini, Gianluca Mancini and Rick Karsdorp were also dismissed in the pre-season friendly; Roma begin their Serie A campaign at home to Fiorentina on August 22

Sunday 8 August 2021 08:25, UK

Jose Mourinho was sent off after protesting against the red cards
Image: Jose Mourinho was sent off after protesting against the red cards as Roma lost to Real Betis

Jose Mourinho was sent off as Roma finished with eight players in their 5-2 defeat to Real Betis in a pre-season friendly on Saturday.

The game was tied at 2-2 in Seville when Mourinho, appointed Roma manager in May after being sacked by Tottenham, reacted furiously to the referee's decision to let Alex Moreno's goal stand after the Betis player appeared to handle the ball.

Mourinho was sent off following a confrontation with the referee
Image: Mourinho was sent off following a confrontation with the referee
Jose Mourinho was sent to the stands
Image: Mourinho watched the rest of the game from the stands

Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini was sent off for his protest, with Mourinho then storming onto the pitch - before he was also shown a red card and sent to the stands at the Estadio Benito Villamarin.

Mourinho sarcastically clapped the referee as he left the pitch.

Roma finished the match with eight players
Image: Roma finished the match with eight players
Rodri Sanchez celebrates as Betis won 5-2
Image: Rodri Sanchez celebrates as Betis won 5-2

Gianluca Mancini and Rick Karsdorp were sent off as well later in the second half as Roma were reduced to eight players.

Trending

Betis, coached by Manuel Pellegrini, added a further two goals following the dismissals as Roma lost 5-2, with one of Mourinho's assistants also dismissed.

Also See:

Mourinho's Roma side begin their Serie A campaign at home to Fiorentina on August 22.

Fantasy Football is LIVE!

Fantasy Football is LIVE!

Sky Sports Fantasy Football is back for the 2021/22 season. Create a team for free, and you could win £50,000.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

GolfPass on Sky Q