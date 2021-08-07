Harry Kane: Tottenham striker returns to training amid Man City transfer interest

Harry Kane returned to Hotspur Way on Saturday morning after facing criticism for not showing up for Tottenham's pre-season training over the past week.

Kane is quarantining at the on site hotel, The Lodge, until Thursday and will train on his own until then.

Tottenham were expecting Kane back on Monday, but he did not turn up. Spurs continue to be silent publicly on the events of the last week, but are privately disappointed with him.

Following a five-day hiatus, Kane broke his silence on Friday evening defending his actions by posting a statement on social media insisting that he "never refused to train".

The 28-year-old said he did not intend to jeopardise his relationship with Spurs supporters and felt hurt by comments questioning his professionalism.

The forward missed pre-season tests on Monday when expected by Tottenham and stayed on holiday in the Bahamas before travelling to Florida in the USA, but Spurs intend to fine him for his absence.

England captain Kane has been enjoying an extended break after helping his country reach the final of Euro 2020 earlier this summer.

Manchester City, who broke the British transfer record to sign Kane's international team-mate Jack Grealish for £100m, maintain an interest in the forward and made an opening offer of the same amount at the end of June, which was rejected.

At a press conference on Friday, City manager Pep Guardiola said it is up to Tottenham, who do not want to sell their star player, to negotiate with them over Kane and admitted that the Premier League champions are still eager to bring the striker to the Etihad Stadium.

"He (Kane) is a player for Tottenham Hotspur and if Tottenham don't want to negotiate, it is finished," said Guardiola.

"I think Man City and many clubs in the world want to try to sign him, we are not an exception, but it depends on Tottenham."

Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo has not had a chance to speak directly with the forward but has said he will chat to him soon to address the uncertain situation.

Kane, valued at upwards of £120m, reiterated his desire to leave earlier this summer in search of major trophies and believes he has a gentleman's agreement with chairman Daniel Levy to depart Spurs in this transfer window.

In May, Levy said that he will act in the interests of the club concerning Kane's future and hinted a deal could be difficult to do for the forward who has three years remaining on his current contract.

One of the most prolific strikers in Europe, Kane was the Premier League's top scorer with 23 goals last season and has found the net 221 times in 336 appearances in all competitions since making his debut for his boyhood club in 2011.

Tottenham and Manchester City play each other in their first game of the 2021/22 Premier League season on August 15, live on Sky Sports.

On Friday, Tottenham announced the £42m signing of Cristian Romero from Atalanta who joined his team-mate Pierluigi Gollina (loan) in arriving from the Serie A club ahead of the new season, while Bryan Gil moved for a fee of £21.6m from Sevilla earlier in the transfer window.

