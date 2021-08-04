Harry Kane: Nuno Espirito Santo has not spoken to Tottenham striker over absence but expects talks 'soon'

Nuno Espirito Santo said he has not spoken to Harry Kane since the striker skipped Spurs training but expects to speak with him "soon" to address the situation.

The incoming Tottenham head coach is seemingly yet to meet Kane, who has yet to return to training after leading England to the Euro 2020 final last month, and missed the first two sessions he was due to report for on Monday and Tuesday.

Spurs are expected to fine Kane over his absence, while the 28-year-old believes he has a gentleman's agreement with chairman Daniel Levy that he will be sold this summer. Spurs' position remains they do not have any intention of selling the player.

"I expect to speak with Harry soon. I haven't had the chance yet. We have to first of all solve the problems ourselves, then I will speak to you," Nuno told the press following Spurs' 2-2 pre-season draw at Chelsea.

"It's not that I don't want to comment, what I believe is all this issue in relation to everything should be discussed internally, among us. Let's try to avoid any kind of public argument or discussion about it. We have to focus on what is important, solve the situation, between us.

"We will solve the situation internally, with the club speaking and trying to reach a better solution and a conclusion to the situation.

"All of pre-season has been hard for every club. It's different, I know, but the absence of a lot of players due to international duty has made it a hard time for a lot of managers."

Nuno has been joined by goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini and winger Bryan Gil in north London this summer, and on Tuesday Spurs agreed a £47m deal to bring defender Cristian Romero to the club from Atalanta.

The Spurs head coach highlighted the need for his side to continue strengthening ahead of their Premier League opener at Manchester City on August 15, live on Sky Sports, and stressed more work needed to be done before the transfer window shuts on August 31.

"We are always working very hard, as you can imagine, on that aspect," he said. "We need it, but it's very hard to improve our squad. We have very talented, very good players, it needs to be balanced, but Steve and Fabio don't have easy work in terms of improving our squad. We have to be accurate and choose the right player.

"Our squad needs to be balanced, but it has to be with quality, something we don't have, players we don't have we have to be careful."

Tuchel: Lukaku a 'fantastic' player

Image: Romelu Lukaku has scored 64 goals in 95 games for Inter Milan since joining from Manchester United in 2019

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel refused to be drawn on the Blues' pursuit of Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku, after the player himself told his club they should accept their next bid for him.

The Belgium international nhas already been the subject of two offers from his former club, the latest valued at £85m (€100m) including Marcos Alonso, with Chelsea expected to return with a third bid.

"I will not talk about players who don't play in my squad. He is a fantastic player but a player for Inter, and with respect I will not talk about him," Tuchel said.

"Everybody wants to come here, hopefully. Not everyone, unfortunately, but I can imagine a lot of players want to come and join. But we don't talk about it.

"I think with the exit of Olivier Giroud, we could use a player who is used to playing with their back to goal, we could add this direct style of play to our portfolio.

"It's a characteristic which is not Tammy Abraham, Timo Werner or Kai Havertz; it's not a profile we have in the squad and could be useful, but not out of panic or for any cost. No matter what happens, we will be competitive. We are relaxed."