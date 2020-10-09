Zlatan Ibrahimovic says he has recovered from coronavirus

Ibrahimovic's team-mate Leo Duarte and four Inter Milan players also tested positive for coronavirus

Friday 9 October 2020 18:16, UK

Zlatan Ibrahimovic of AC MIlan looks on during the Serie A match between AC Milan and Bologna FC at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on September 21, 2020 in Milan, Italy
Image: Zlatan Ibrahimovic first tested positive on September 24

AC Milan forward ﻿Zlatan Ibrahimovic says he has recovered from coronavirus.

The 39-year-old first tested positive on September 24, prompting him to tweet: "I tested negative for Covid yesterday and positive today.

"No symptoms whatsoever. The Covid had the courage to challenge me. Bad idea."

On Friday, 15 days after that Tweet, Zlatan once again took to social media to confirm he is now free of the virus, saying: "You're healed! Health authorities have been warned, the quarantine has ended. You can go out!"

Sky in Italy were reporting that in the club's latest round of testing this week, AC Milan's players all returned negative tests apart from defender Leo Duarte and Ibrahimovic, before the Sweden international confirmed he has recovered.

It means Ibrahimovic will be available for the Milan derby, which takes place on October 17, when the Serie A season resumes following the international break.

Leo Duarte in action for AC Milan
Image: Leo Duarte has also tested positive for COVID-19 in the latest round of tests

Meanwhile, four players at Inter Milan - Alessandro Bastoni, Milan Skriniar, Radja Nainggolan and Roberto Gagliardini - have recently returned positive swabs ahead of the derby.

Two players in Italy's U21 squad and a member of their backroom staff also tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of their game away to Iceland on Friday, which was later postponed because of the cases.

