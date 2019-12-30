Revealed: What Bundesliga clubs are planning in January transfer window

Jerome Boateng could leave Bayern Munich

Sky Germany reveal what the top clubs in the Bundesliga are planning for the January transfer window, with a number of big names set to be on the market including Jerome Boateng, Mahmoud Dahoud and Nabil Bentaleb...

Bayern Munich

Sky Germany reporter Torben Hoffmann...

"Bayern are still searching a strong right full-back, and they will intensify their search in the winter transfer period.

"On outgoings, strongly connected to this search is the future of Jerome Boateng. If Bayern find a capable new right-back, then current one Benjamin Pavard could move to the centre of defence, throwing centre-back Boateng's future in doubt.

"But on top of that, Bayern would need a corresponding offer for 'Boa', then he could leave."

Borussia Dortmund

Sky Germany reporter Jesco von Eichmann...

What do they need?

"BVB were searching for a new centre-forward, and have landed one of the most promising talents in world football in the shape of Erling Braut Haaland from Red Bull Salzburg.

Mahmoud Dahoud has had little playing time at Borussia Dortmund this season.

"Other names that had been discussed were Chelsea's out-of-favour striker Olivier Giroud and Mario Mandzukic from Juventus - the latter having since moved to Qatar.

"Other than that, the only player who could potentially leave is defensive midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud, who has had little playing time and is not a regular."

RB Leipzig

Sky Germany reporter Hannes Jakobi...

"RB Leipzig do not need a player at all costs, but as ever they are scanning the market for potential new assets.

"Monaco full-back Benjamin Henrichs would be one such valuable asset, especially since Luan Candido and Marcelo Sarachi are not performing on the level Julian Nagelsmann wants. If Germany international Henrichs decides to join Leipzig, with Bayern interested as well, then Sarachi would be good to leave the club in January.

Benjamin Henrichs is a target for both Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig.

"Leipzig did want Haaland, but it was difficult for them, as it was for a number of other clubs. Instead they are apparently interested in Zito Luvumbo, a young Angola international who pays for Angolan team C.D. Primeiro de Agosto.

"They were in talks for Paris Saint-Germain's young defender Tanguy Kouassi, but that is something for summer.

"Other players that could leave the club are midfielder Stefan Ilsanker and 20-year-old striker Mathias Cunha, the latter for whom they are hoping to get more game time out on loan.

Borussia Monchengladbach

Sky Germany reporter Christopher Lymberopoulos...

"Borussia are very happy with this season so far, and with their squad. Manager Max Eberl has told Sky Germany recently that no transfers are planned.

Exequiel Palacios will join Bayer Leverkusen on January 1 ready to join the first team after their winter break.

"He believes bringing in a new player could disturb the team chemistry, even if they were signing someone they believed to be of higher quality. The manager does not think this is worth it if the chemistry is spoiled.

"Borussia Monchengladach won't sell any player and there is no player, who wants to leave the club. Manager Max Eberl told Sky Germany that 'we are planning to start with the same squad into the second part of the season'."

Bayer Leverkusen

Sky Germany reporter Marco Wiefel...

"Leverkusen have not been idle even before the window begins. On January 1, midfielder Exequiel Palacios will arrive from Argentinian side River Plate. He is seen as the long-term successor to Charles Aranguiz.

"Nobody is likely to leave the club."

According to Sky Sports News, Kai Havertz is courted by a host of Premier League clubs including Tottenham, Manchester United and Chelsea, but he is expected to stay at least until the summer.

Nabil Bentaleb is no longer wanted by Schalke and is hoping to move back to England.

Schalke

Sky Germany reporter Dirk grosse Schlarmann...

"Schalke will only have a look at one position in January and that is a striker for the box. This player must be able to score more than six to eight goals and has to have international experience, so that he can help immediately.

"Schalke are not able to buy someone, however, so there only chance is to get one on loan, because they do not have any money left this season."

"Meanwhile, there are two players they are looking to get out of the club: Nabil Bentaleb and Steven Skrzybski. They want to sell both players permanently, but it is believed that other clubs only wish to take them on loan.

"Bentaleb wishes to move back to England, while Skrzybski will stay in Germany. Both have not played in the Bundesliga for a month."