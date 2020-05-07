Coronavirus: Everton loanee Jonjoe Kenny excited about Bundesliga restart

0:44 Everton's Jonjoe Kenny, who is on loan at Schalke, says he has confidence in the medical experts as the Bundesliga prepares to resume following lockdown Everton's Jonjoe Kenny, who is on loan at Schalke, says he has confidence in the medical experts as the Bundesliga prepares to resume following lockdown

Schalke defender Jonjoe Kenny says he is excited about playing again and does not think the Bundesliga is getting back underway too early.

The season will restart on Saturday May 16 - without spectators due to the coronavirus pandemic - and one of the first games will be the derby between Borussia Dortmund and Schalke.

And Kenny - who is on loan at Schalke from Everton - told us he has no concerns about returning.

Kenny said: "I trust the club doctors, the health and safety guidelines that we have got over in Germany, that you are eligible to go and play.

"I think, if it wasn't right to go and play, they wouldn't let you.

"We have been off for two months now and, if it was eligible to play we would have played, so I think it was waiting for the right time, waiting for things to calm down a little bit.

"I feel relaxed, I feel ready to platy

"I trust Schalke and Schalke trust us players to go and do the right things, to make sure you stay at home - stay in and keep yourself out of any trouble.

"All the lads did that and so we are all looking forward to getting out there and playing."