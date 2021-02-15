Marco Rose: Borussia Monchengladbach head coach to join Borussia Dortmund at end of season

Borussia Monchengladbach head coach Marco Rose will join Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season, his current club have confirmed.

Monchengladbach announced Rose's departure on Monday, with Dortmund yet to have confirmed his appointment. Rose's role with Dortmund was not clarified but he is widely expected to be named the club's new head coach.

Edin Terzic was appointed as Dortmund's interim boss in December following the sacking of Lucien Favre.

"We have held a lot of talks in recent weeks to discuss Marco's future," Monchengladbach sporting director Max Eberl said.

ℹ️ Marco #Rose has opted to leave Gladbach at the end of the season and join Borussia Dortmund.#DieFohlen pic.twitter.com/sSDDU679gO — Gladbach (@borussia_en) February 15, 2021

"Unfortunately, he has opted to trigger a clause in his contract and leave this summer.

"Until then, we will work hard to achieve our goals in the league, cup and Europe together."

The two teams are currently level on points in the Bundesliga, with Dortmund holding sixth-place by virtue of a superior goal difference.

This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

Sky Sports brings you live updates as they happen. Get breaking sports news, analysis, exclusive interviews, replays and highlights.

Sky Sports is your trusted source for breaking sports news headlines and live updates. Watch live coverage of your favourite sports: Football, F1, Boxing, Cricket, Golf, Tennis, Rugby League, Rugby Union, NFL, Darts, Netball and get the latest transfers news, results, scores and more.

Visit skysports.com or the Sky Sports App for all the breaking sports news headlines. You can receive push notifications from the Sky Sports app for the latest news from your favourite sports and you can also follow @SkySportsNews on Twitter to get the latest updates.