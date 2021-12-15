Bundesliga round-up: Erling Haaland at the double as Borussia Dortmund close gap on leaders Bayern Munich

Bayer Leverkusen lose ground on the leaders after Hoffenheim fight back to draw 2-2 at the BayArena; Eintracht Frankfurt won 3-2 at Borussia Monchengladbach in Wednesday's other Bundesliga game

By PA Media

Wednesday 15 December 2021 23:08, UK

Highlights of the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Greuther Furth

Erling Haaland scored twice as Borussia Dortmund closed the gap on Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich with a 3-0 win over Greuther Furth at Signal Iduna Park.

Thorgan Hazard saw an early effort ruled out for offside, before Dortmund were awarded a penalty following a VAR review on a handball against Maximilian Bauer in the 33rd minute.

Haaland kept his cool to slot home from the spot and added a late second with a header.

Dortmund&#39;s Erling Haaland, left, celebrates with Dortmund&#39;s Thomas Meunier after the opening goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Greuther Fuerth
Image: Erling Haaland celebrates with Thomas Meunier after scoring the opening goal for Dortmund against Greuther Furth

Donyell Malen scored a third in the final minute as Dortmund moved back six points behind Bayern, who had won 5-0 at Stuttgart on Tuesday night.

Bayer Leverkusen lost ground on the leaders after Hoffenheim fought back to draw 2-2 at the BayArena.

Czech frontman Patrik Schick put the hosts in front shortly before half-time and headed in a second on the hour.

Dortmund&#39;s Erling Haaland celebrates his second goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Greuther Furth
Image: Haaland celebrates his second goal

Angelo Stiller looked to have scored only a consolation with 10 minutes left, but Munas Dabbur flicked in a late equaliser to earn fourth-placed Hoffenheim a point. Leverkusen midfielder Moussa Diaby was dismissed in stoppage time for a
second caution.

In Wednesday's early game, Eintracht Frankfurt won 3-2 at Borussia Monchengladbach, where they played the final 20 minutes with 10 men after Brazilian defender Tuta was sent off.

