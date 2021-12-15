Bundesliga round-up: Erling Haaland at the double as Borussia Dortmund close gap on leaders Bayern Munich

Erling Haaland scored twice as Borussia Dortmund closed the gap on Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich with a 3-0 win over Greuther Furth at Signal Iduna Park.
Thorgan Hazard saw an early effort ruled out for offside, before Dortmund were awarded a penalty following a VAR review on a handball against Maximilian Bauer in the 33rd minute.
Haaland kept his cool to slot home from the spot and added a late second with a header.
Donyell Malen scored a third in the final minute as Dortmund moved back six points behind Bayern, who had won 5-0 at Stuttgart on Tuesday night.
Bayer Leverkusen lost ground on the leaders after Hoffenheim fought back to draw 2-2 at the BayArena.
Czech frontman Patrik Schick put the hosts in front shortly before half-time and headed in a second on the hour.
Angelo Stiller looked to have scored only a consolation with 10 minutes left, but Munas Dabbur flicked in a late equaliser to earn fourth-placed Hoffenheim a point. Leverkusen midfielder Moussa Diaby was dismissed in stoppage time for a
second caution.
In Wednesday's early game, Eintracht Frankfurt won 3-2 at Borussia Monchengladbach, where they played the final 20 minutes with 10 men after Brazilian defender Tuta was sent off.