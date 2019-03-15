Bayern Munich charged over Leon Goretzka kit error

Goretzka wore a Bayern kit with sponsorship logos on the front and sleeve

Bayern Munich have been charged by UEFA after Leon Goretzka wore the wrong shirt during their defeat to Liverpool, breaking competition sponsorship laws.

Goretzka took to the pitch in Bayern's domestic kit which includes a Qatar Airways sleeve logo, in addition to their main T-Mobile sponsor on the front.

Article 28 of the UEFA kit regulations allow for only one sponsor during Champions League games, and it must be positioned on the front of the shirt without exceeding strict 200cm x 200cm measurements.

Leon Goretzka came on as a 72nd minute substitute in the 3-1 loss to Liverpool on Wednesday

Sleeves of Champions League shirts are usually reserved for the competition logo on one side with the 'Respect campaign' badge on the other.

In a separate 'illicit banner' charge from European football's governing body, the German champions are expected to be punished after their fans displayed an anti-VAR message using offensive words.

The banner read "Modern football kills emotion. F*** VAR. F*** UEFA."

Their case will be heard by the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body on 16 May.