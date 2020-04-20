Bayern Munich News

Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies extends contract until 2025

Davies: "I am very happy. FC Bayern is one of the best clubs in the world and for me it's a dream come true to play here"

Last Updated: 20/04/20 6:00pm

Alphonso Davies has signed a contract extension at Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies has signed a two-year contract extension, keeping him at the Bundesliga champions until June 2025.

The Canada international, whose original deal was set to expire in 2023, has established himself as first-choice left-back this season and has been rewarded for his consistent performances.

    The 19-year-old is the third member of the Bayern team to extend their stay during the coronavirus lockdown, after Hansi Flick was made permanent head coach and forward Thomas Muller agreed a deal until the summer of 2023.

        Davies told the club's official website: "I am very happy. FC Bayern is one of the best clubs in the world, and for me it's a dream come true to play here.

        "I felt happy from day one. I want to win as many titles as possible with this club. The mentality of always wanting to win everything is in FC Bayern's DNA."

        Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge added: "Alphonso has developed very well at FC Bayern and has earned this contract extension with his impressive performances.

        Davies played against Chelsea in the Champions League earlier this season

        "We are happy that he will remain with FC Bayern in the long term. He delights our fans not only with the way he plays, but also with the way he is off the pitch."

        Davies, who joined Bayern in January 2019 from MLS outfit Vancouver Whitecaps, has made 31 appearances for the club this season, scoring one goal and claiming eight assists before football was halted by the pandemic.

