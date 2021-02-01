Transfer news: Dayot Upamecano is Bayern Munich's top target but depends on David Alaba leaving

Signing RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano is Bayern Munich's top priority this summer, but any potential arrival is contingent on David Alaba leaving the club, according to Sky Germany.

Bayern want to reach a deal for the Leipzig defender in the coming weeks before Alaba's departure becomes official.

Upamecano, who signed a contract extension at Leipzig in July during the previous transfer window, has been linked with a host of Premier League and European clubs.

On the prospect of signing Upamecano, Oliver Kahn, who will take over from Karl-Heinz Rummenigge as Bayern's CEO in 2022, has said: "We [Bayern] are very optimistic.

"Bayern is the number one address in European football for a lot of players. We are in talks with his representatives, but a lot of other clubs are interested too."

The French international, 22, played a key role in Leipzig's run to the Champions League semi-finals last season.

Upamecano has played 18 times for Leipzig so far this term, with the Saxony club currently second in the Bundesliga table - seven points behind Bayern.

Image: David Alaba is under contract at Bayern Munich until this June

Meanwhile, Alaba, 28, turned down Bayern's latest offer of a new contract and will become a free agent at the end of the season.

Bayern have offered Alaba multiple contract extensions, including a £13m-a-year deal which the player rejected, but talks ceased last November.

The Austria international is free to discuss a pre-contract agreement with clubs outside of Germany and Real Madrid made an offer for Alaba earlier this month.

He has also reportedly attracted interest during the January transfer window from Chelsea, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool.

The left-back is not expected to make a final decision on his future until April or May.

Alaba, a two-time Champions League winner and a nine-time Bundesliga champion, has featured 18 times for Hansi Flick's side this season, with Bayern currently at the summit of the German top flight.

Follow Transfer Deadline Day on Sky Sports

The winter transfer window closes at 11pm on Monday, February 1 and Sky Sports will bring you all the drama as clubs scramble to get the final pieces of business over the line.

Head to Sky Sports News - channel 409 - for breaking news, reaction and analysis throughout the day from studio guests such as Harry Redknapp, Fabrizio Romano, Lianne Sanderson, David James, Darren Bent, Paul Merson and Alan Smith.

Our Transfer Centre blog will bring you all the latest developments across the leagues from 6am.

Join us from 7-10am, 1-2pm, and 8-11pm via the Sky Sports website and app, as well as on Facebook and Twitter @SkySportsNews and through the Sky Sports News YouTube channel.