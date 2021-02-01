Tottenham transfer news: Danny Rose will not join Trabzonspor on Deadline Day

Danny Rose will not be joining Trabzonspor on Deadline Day and is set to sit out the rest of the season at Tottenham.

The Turkish club had previously shown an interest in the left-back, who is out of contract in the summer.

However, a move for Rose has failed to materialise and the 30-year-old is now set to remain with Spurs for the rest of the season.

Rose, currently the longest-serving player at Tottenham having joined in 2007, does not figure in Jose Mourinho's plans.

He has not been given a squad number this season and has been training with the U23s since returning from a loan spell at Newcastle United last season.

2:55 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Brighton's win against Tottenham in the Premier League

Meanwhile, Scottish Premiership champions Celtic are keen to sign Tottenham's Japhet Tanganga on loan, with two Premier League clubs also interested in the defender.

The 21-year-old is yet to feature in the Premier League this season and could be allowed to leave in order to gain more first-team experience.

The winter transfer window closes at 11pm on Monday, February 1, and Sky Sports will bring you all the drama as clubs scramble to get the final pieces of business over the line.

Head to Sky Sports News - channel 409 - for breaking news, reaction and analysis throughout the day from studio guests such as Harry Redknapp, Fabrizio Romano, Lianne Sanderson, David James, Darren Bent, Paul Merson and Alan Smith.

Our Transfer Centre blog will bring you all the latest developments across the leagues from 6am.

Join us from 1-2pm, and 8-11pm via the Sky Sports website and app, as well as on Facebook and Twitter @SkySportsNews and through the Sky Sports News YouTube channel.