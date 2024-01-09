Radu Dragusin: Tottenham set to beat Bayern Munich to signing of Genoa defender

Radu Dragusin has decided to join Tottenham over Bayern Munich.

Spurs had reached an agreement with Genoa worth £25.9m (€30m), including £5.6m (€6m) in add-ons, before Bayern launched a late bid in an attempt to hijack the deal.

Bayern's improved offer worth £26.7m (€31m) left Dragusin to decide which club he wants to play for, and he has chosen Tottenham.

The Romania defender will fly to London where a medical has been scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

Bayern's failed move for Dragusin came after Sky in Germany reported at the weekend the German club had agreed terms with Tottenham defender Eric Dier, who is now their No 1 target.

The 29-year-old is free to speak to foreign clubs with his contract expiring this summer but Spurs have not had an approach from Bayern.

What will Dragusin offer Spurs?

Dragusin has started every Serie A game this season and excels in the air - ranking third in the league for winning aerial duels.

Only Cagliari's Alberto Dossena has completed more clearances, while Dragusin also poses a threat at the other end of the pitch - ranking ninth for headed shots.

The centre-back has been deployed in a back three at Genoa but can play across that line. With the club sat 12th in Serie A, the heat map below reveals Dragusin has been busy deep in his own penalty box.

