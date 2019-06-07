Euro papers: Manchester City close on signing of Juventus full-back Joao Cancelo

Manchester City are reportedly closing in the signing of Juventus full-back Joao Cancelo

International football may have taken centre stage this week but clubs across Europe are working hard on improving their squads with the transfer window now in full swing.

So we asked our friends at Football Whispers to round up all the latest news and gossip from across the continent.

Italy

Manchester City are closing in the signing of Juventus full-back Joao Cancelo. The Premier League champions are prepared to pay £45m for the Portugal international. (Sport Mediaset)

Tottenham have placed a £100m asking price on Christian Eriksen. The Denmark midfielder admitted this week he wants to leave Spurs amid interest from Real Madrid and Juventus. (ANSA)

Juventus will also consider selling Blaise Matuidi, Mario Mandzukic and Juan Cuadrado in order to help finance their summer spending. (Tuttosport)

Arsenal have submitted an improved £40m offer for Sampdoria pair Joachim Andersen and Dennis Praet. But the Serie A side will only let the duo depart for an offer closer to £45m. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Inter will launch a £70m move for Lille star Nicolas Pepe this summer if they are able to offload Mauro Icardi. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Liverpool have been linked with Nicolas Pepe

Juventus will consider re-signing Medhi Benatia this summer. The centre-back left the Serie A champions to join Qatari side Al-Duhail in January after a fall out with head coach Massimiliano Allegri, who has since left the club. (La Stampa)

Cagliari sporting director Marcello Carli has confirmed Inter are in "serious talks" with the club over a deal for Nicolo Barella, who was linked with a move to Chelsea in January. (Sky Italia)

Newly-promoted Brescia have made an offer to Gianluigi Buffon. The 41-year-old Italian goalkeeper will become a free agent next month after he opted against renewing his contract with Paris Saint-Germain. (La Repubblica)

Spain

Barcelona have contacted Manchester United over a potential move for Marcus Rashford. The England international's versatility and potential have caught the eye of Barca, who want to freshen up their squad this summer. (Sport)

Paris Saint-Germain are prepared to pay Ajax £80m in order to beat Barcelona to the signing of Matthijs de Ligt. The La Liga champions are prepared to offer around £65m for the 19-year-old centre-back. (Sport)

Paris Saint-Germain are prepared to pay Ajax £80m for Matthijs de Ligt

Atletico Madrid want to make Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata's loan move a permanent one but want to hold off triggering the £48m clause in the deal until next year in order to free up cash to improve their squad this summer. (Marca)

Real Madrid full-back Sergio Reguilon is prepared to leave the La Liga side on loan for a club competing in the Champions League. The Spaniard had Marcelo in the starting XI prior to Zinezine Zidane's return to the club. (AS)

France

Liverpool are prepared to accelerate their move for Nicolas Pepe with interest growing in the Lille star. The European champions are ready to pay £70m plus bonuses for the Ivory Coast international. (L'Equipe)

Tottenham are ready to rival Bayer Leverkusen in the race to sign Julian Draxler from Paris Saint-Germain. The Ligue 1 champions will demand around £30m for the German, but he isn't keen on leaving the French capital. (L'Equipe)

Youri Tielemans, who spent the second half of the season on loan at Leicester City from Monaco, says he wants to leave the Ligue 1 side this summer. "The opportunities for me to continue in Monaco are minimal, a transfer will be the best solution". (Various)

Youri Tielemans has attracted the interest of Man Utd and Tottenham

Germany

Inter are also interested in Eintracht Frankfurt Ante Rebic. The Croatia international impressed at the World Cup last summer and has previously been linked with Manchester United. (Bild)

Holland

Ajax forward Kasper Dolberg is open to a move to Bayer Leverkusen this summer, where he would be reunited with Peter Bosz. "It's a possibility," the Dane admitted. "But I don't expect it to happen." (Voetbalzone)