Jadon Sancho will not leave Borussia Dortmund this summer, says Hans-Joachim Watzke

Jadon Sancho has scored nine goals for Borussia Dortmund this season

Borussia Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke insists Jadon Sancho will not leave the club this summer.

The England international is reportedly a big-money target for Manchester United, who are planning to move on up to six first-team players at the end of the season.

However, Watzke told Eurosport Germany: "We will not sell him, that is fact. It is clearly discussed with every person who is involved that Jadon plays in the next season for BVB."

Sancho has enjoyed a remarkable breakthrough season with Dortmund, establishing himself as a first-team regular and helping them to the top of the Bundesliga.

Hans-Joachim Watzke is sure Sancho will still be at Signal Iduna Park next season

The 19-year-old also has a league-high 13 assists for the season, and has forced his way into the England squad.

Watzke has been impressed with Sancho's development, although he has warned him to maintain his focus, saying: "His progress is brilliant.

"For his age he plays extremely remarkable because he does things you cannot plan like this. But we have to be careful that we do not trigger the hype. This boy just turned 19 years old.

"He is not allowed to lose a millimetre of focus because for the top players every thousandth counts.

"Cristiano Ronaldo has not been at the top of the world for many years because of his talent, but because of his focus no one else has.

"If Jadon proves that in the next few years, we can talk about a world career as well. At this time, we can only speak about his huge potential."