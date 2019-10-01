Jadon Sancho: Borussia Dortmund winger's future uncertain, admits Bundesliga club

Jadon Sancho is under contract at Signal Iduna Park until June 2022

Jadon Sancho's future at Borussia Dortmund remains uncertain and it is doubtful that he will play for the Bundesliga club for "another five years", according to their sporting director Michael Zorc.

The 19-year-old has excelled since arriving at the Westfalenstadion in 2017, scoring 18 goals and making 29 assists in 64 appearances in all competitions, and was linked with moves to various European clubs during the summer transfer window.

Sporting director Zorc previously admitted that Sancho's representatives met with officials at Manchester United earlier in 2019 over the prospect of a potential move to Old Trafford.

Sancho scored two in England's 5-3 win over Kosovo in September

Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke also conceded that he turned down an approach for the England international from a "super club" this year.

"No decision has been made," Zorc told Kicker.

"But you don't have to be a prophet to know he won't play here for another five years.

"He has taken this positive development (at Dortmund). I doubt that would have been possible with top English clubs.

"We trust the players very early, and we are not afraid to let them play. He acknowledges that."

Sancho signed for Dortmund for £7m in 2017

Zorc states that the England winger, who has two goals and eight caps for Gareth Southgate's side so far, may end up leaving Dortmund due to the extent to which he pushes himself to become a better player.

"He's an instinctive footballer, a street footballer, he's always a footballer, but he's always setting new limits," said Zorc.

"He does not sit back satisfied. He wants to play football successfully and beautifully. That alone is his motivation."

Sancho has four goals and six assists in nine appearances so far this term.

The teenager was on the scoresheet in Dortmund's 2-0 victory over Bayern Munich in their German Supercup triumph at the beginning of the campaign.

Last season's Bundesliga runners-up face Slavia Prague in their second Champions League Group F clash on October 2.