Emre Can: Borussia Dortmund complete permanent transfer with Juventus

Borussia Dortmund and Emre Can have agreed a contract until 2024

Borussia Dortmund have signed Emre Can on a four-year deal after activating an option to make the midfielder's loan from Juventus permanent.

Can has made just three appearances since joining the Bundesliga side on January 31, but the Germany international has made a sufficient impression in that time to persuade Dortmund to take up their £21m option to sign him.

The 26-year-old joined Juventus on a free transfer from Liverpool in June 2018, but saw his minutes reduced this season after Maurizio Sarri replaced Massimiliano Allegri during the summer.

Can netted a sumptuous goal on his return to Bundesliga action

There was speculation that Can could join Manchester United during the January transfer window, but he eventually opted to return to Germany, where he began his senior career with Bayern Munich before moving onto Bayer Leverkusen.

Can will technically remain on-loan at Dortmund until July 1, when his permanent contract with the club will begin, with it running until June 2024.

Having been left out of Juventus' Champions League squad for the group stage, Can is eligible to feature for Dortmund as they resume their European campaign against Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday evening.