Jadon Sancho transfer: Man Utd expected to confirm £73m signing of Borussia Dortmund winger within days

Manchester United are expected to confirm the £73m signing of Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho within days.

Sancho completed a medical on Tuesday ahead of finalising his transfer, having already agreed personal terms with the Old Trafford club.

The former Manchester City youth-team player is expected to go on holiday once the formalities are completed, with the new Premier League season less than a month away.

The 21-year-old was one of three England players to miss a penalty in Sunday's Euro 2020 final shootout defeat by Italy at Wembley, along with soon-to-be club-mate Marcus Rashford and Arsenal's Bukayo Saka.

All three players were targeted with racist abuse on social media after the defeat.

Image: Sancho and Marcus Rashford were targeted with racist abuse on social media after England's Euro 2020 final defeat

Dortmund's asking price for Sancho at the start of the window was in excess of £85m, while the deal is also £35m less than the £108m valuation the German club placed on him last summer.

Sancho's contract at Dortmund runs until the summer of 2023 and they have opted to sell him now rather than next summer, when having just a year on his contract would have caused his value to depreciate.

The Bundesliga club are actively looking at replacements, with PSV's Donyell Malen and Noni Madueke two players they have extensively scouted.

City retain a sell-on clause and are set for a windfall from their cross-city rivals should the transfer go through.

The winger came through Watford's academy before joining City in 2015, but he moved to Dortmund in 2017 after declining the offer of a new contract at the Etihad Stadium.

Sancho swiftly established himself as a key player at Dortmund, and has scored 50 goals in 137 appearances for the German club.

It could be argued Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have more pressing needs in other areas. Many fans might prefer a central defender.

But Sancho has emerged as one of the world's most exciting young players in recent years and it is easy to understand why United are so determined to finally get their man.

Here, Nick Wright runs through the reasons...

0:22 Harry Maguire says he is looking forward to linking up with Jadon Sancho once his move from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester United is completed

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has described England team-mate Sancho as an "exceptional talent" and believes his imminent arrival signals exciting times for the club.

"Jadon is a top player, exceptional talent, a young lad with a lot of experience," said Maguire at an England press conference ahead of their Euro 2020 semi-final win against Denmark earlier this month.

"His numbers speak for themselves, what he has done over in Germany. He is a great player.

"Of course, it is exciting times ahead and hopefully we will get it across the line."

Manchester United have held positive talks with the representatives of Raphael Varane after being given permission to speak to the Real Madrid defender about a move to Old Trafford.

Nothing has been agreed between United and Varane's camp, although personal terms are not expected to be an issue.

If terms can be agreed, United are expected to open talks with Real Madrid over a fee - although Paris Saint-Germain are also in talks with Varane's camp.

Image: France defender Raphael Varane could be leaving Real Madrid this summer

It is thought the 28-year-old centre-back would be open to the move if an agreement can be reached.

United are believed to be cautious as they do not want a repeat of what happened with Sergio Ramos in 2015, when they were given encouragement the player would come to Old Trafford, only for him to sign a new contract at the Bernabeu.

Varane still has a year left on his Real Madrid contract and United are keen to negotiate a lower transfer fee knowing he is free to sign a pre-contract agreement in January.

The France international is one of a number of centre-backs United are looking at this summer as they make the position a priority to strengthen.

Sky Sports News has already reported their interest in Atalanta's Cristian Romero, Sevilla's Jules Kounde and Lille defender Sven Botman.

Man Utd fixtures 2021/22: Leeds on opening day

Manchester United will host rivals Leeds at Old Trafford on the opening weekend of the 2021/22 Premier League season.

United face a possibly season-defining run of games in October and November, which starts with a trip to Leicester on October 16, the first showdown with Liverpool at Old Trafford on October 23, and a visit to Tottenham on October 30.

November 6 marks the first Manchester derby of the season as champions Manchester City travel to Old Trafford, before United head to Champions League winners Chelsea on November 27 before rounding off the month by hosting Arsenal on November 30.