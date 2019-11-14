Eintracht Frankfurt lose Arsenal Europa League fan ban appeal

Eintracht Frankfurt fans will not be able to buy tickets for their game with Arsenal following incidents against Vitoria Guimaraes

Eintracht Frankfurt have lost their appeal against a ban on fans attending the Europa League tie with Arsenal at the Emirates.

Frankfurt had been charged by UEFA following incidents during their 1-0 win over Vitoria in Portugal in the competition on October 3.

The disciplinary action related to the throwing of objects, crowd disturbances, act of damages and a late kick-off.

Bundesliga side Frankfurt had already been under a suspended sanction for previous breaches, leading to UEFA imposing the ban on sale of tickets for the match in north London on November 28.

In addition, Frankfurt fans were also banned from attending the Europa League match away to Belgian side Standard Liege on November 7, which they lost 2-1.

The Germans subsequently lodged an appeal against the ruling, which was unsuccessful.

"The appeal of Eintracht Frankfurt against the judgement of the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Commission of 17 October 2019 was rejected by the competent chamber last night," a club statement read.

"As a result, the 'cut-off penalty' for the game at Arsenal FC on 28 November in London continues."