Marcus Thuram: Borussia Monchengladbach forward apologises for spitting at opponent

Borussia Monchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram has apologised for spitting in an opponent's face during a game as he faces a lengthy ban.

Thuram was sent off after spitting at Hoffenheim defender Stefan Posch during a confrontation between the pair on Saturday, with the score at 1-1.

Monchengladbach conceded another goal after Thuram - son of France World Cup winner Lilian Thuram - was red-carded and went on to lose 2-1.

"Today something took place that is not in my character and must never happen," Thuram wrote on social media on Saturday.

"I reacted to an opponent in a wrong way and something occurred accidentally and not intentionally.

"I apologize to everyone, to Stefan Posch, to my opponents, to my teammates, to my family and to all those who saw my reaction.

Image: Posch (L) looks on as Hoffenheim teammate Sebastian Rudy (C) holds back Thuram

"Of course, I accept all the consequences of my gesture."

Thuram is likely to miss several weeks of games at the start of 2021, dealing another blow to eighth-place Gladbach's hopes of qualifying for the Champions League for a second consecutive season.

They face Manchester City in the round of 16 of this season's competition.

Schalke defender Ozan Kabak missed five games after he spat in the direction of an opponent in September.