PSV disappointed game with ADO Den Haag remains on despite nine players absent with coronavirus

PSV have expressed their disappointment after claiming the Dutch FA (KNVB) refused their request to reschedule Sunday’s match against ADO Den Haag despite having nine players sidelined by coronavirus.

Jorrit Hendrix and Vincent Muller were the latest first-team players to test positive for the virus with Denzel Dumfries, Cody Gakpo, Pablo Rosario, Joel Piroe, Maxime Delanghe, Timo Baumgartl and Nick Viergever having previously provided positive tests.

The PSV youth team are also struggling with infected players, with Shurandy Sambo, Justin De Haas, Djenairo Daniels, Cheick Toure and Kyan van Dorp ruled out having contracted the virus.

"We can just meet the minimum number of players," PSV managing director Toon Gerbrands told the club's official website.

"We have to play according to the letter of the agreements that have been made about playing football in corona time, but there are players on the field this afternoon who actually cannot play because of the threat of overload and therefore risk of injury.

Image: PSV boss Roger Schmidt has been preparing his side for the home match against ADO Den Haag

"The KNVB is exactly aware of their medical status, but refuses to apply exceptions. Apart from corona, their health is also at risk for these players.

"It is a bizarre combination of circumstances and it must be possible to act on it. The refusal to accommodate us is very disappointing."

Sky Sports News have contacted the KNVB for comment.