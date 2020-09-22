Leyton Orient players test positive ahead of Tottenham match

Leyton Orient's tie with Tottenham in the Carabao Cup is in doubt

A number of Leyton Orient players have tested positive for coronavirus ahead of Tuesday's Carabao Cup game against Tottenham.

Orient, who are set to face Spurs in the third round live on Sky Sports Football, have closed their Breyer Group Stadium and training ground until further notice.

The League Two club confirmed testing was carried out following their 2-2 draw against Mansfield on Saturday, and a number of their players have tested positive.

Leyton Or vs Tottenham Live on

"Following our game on Saturday 19th September, Covid-19 testing was conducted on all of our first-team playing squad," a club statement read.

"Today (Monday 21st) we received formal confirmation which shows that a number of our first-team squad have tested positive for Covid-19.

"We have informed the EFL and Tottenham Hotspur and will make a further announcement regarding Tuesday's match shortly.

1:47 Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Leyton Orient and Mansfield Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Leyton Orient and Mansfield

"We have also informed Mansfield Town, Plymouth Argyle and Oldham Athletic, our three most recent opponents, prior to the public release of this information.

"Leyton Orient's priority is the health and well-being of its players and staff. Those who have tested positive will now strictly follow government self-isolation guidelines.

"The Breyer Group Stadium and training ground facilities will be closed until further notice."

Both Plymouth Argyle, who Orient beat in last week's Carabao Cup second-round tie, and last Saturday's league opposition Mansfield have issued statements saying they will take an additional round of testing as a precaution.

The EFL confirmed it is awaiting results of discussions between club medics and Public Health England before deciding whether the game against Spurs can go ahead.

It said in a statement: "The EFL has been made aware of positive test results recorded at Leyton Orient and is currently awaiting the outcome of discussions between the club and Public Health England which will determine what, if any, action is required outside of adhering to current protocols and guidance."

Tottenham's match-worn shirts from the Carabao Cup third-round tie with Orient will be signed and auctioned in aid of the JE3 Foundation

Tottenham's shirts from their match against Leyton Orient on Tuesday will be auctioned to raise money for a charity foundation set up in the memory of former Spurs player and Orient manager Justin Edinburgh.

The match-worn shirts from the Carabao Cup third-round tie will be signed and auctioned in aid of the JE3 Foundation, established in honour of a player who made 276 Spurs appearances between 1990 and 2000 and died of a cardiac arrest aged 49 last year.

Edinburgh also won two promotions with Orient as a manager, guiding the East London club back into the Football League with a promotion from the National League in May 2019.

Harry Kane, who made his senior debut as a loan player for Orient in 2011, has sponsored the club's shirts this season and donated the space to three charities.