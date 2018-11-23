Neymar and Kylian Mbappe could be fit to face Liverpool in Champions League

Neymar and Kylian Mbappe could be fit to face Liverpool in the Champions League next week, according to Paris Saint-Germain boss Thomas Tuchel.

PSG confirmed the pair had undergone medical examinations on Wednesday after they both had to be substituted in their respective international fixtures during the week due to injuries.

The potential absence of Brazilian Neymar, who sustained a "right adductor strain" and French World Cup winner Mbappe, himself suffering a "bruised right shoulder", would hand Liverpool a boost ahead of their trip to Paris on Wednesday.

Tuchel has confirmed that neither player will be available for PSG's Ligue 1 clash against Toulouse this weekend but says they are in contention to return against Liverpool.

"We will not take risks with Neymar and Mbappe, tomorrow they won't be available," he said.

Thomas Tuchel says Neymar may return for Liverpool

"They'll possibly return for Liverpool."

Liverpool travel to the Parc des Princes level on points with Napoli at the top of Group C in the Champions League, just one point ahead of the Parisians.