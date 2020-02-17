Borussia Dortmund vs PSG preview
Last Updated: 17/02/20 2:45pm
Team news and stats as Dortmund host PSG in the last 16 of the Champions League.
Team news
Borussia Dortmund will be without Marco Reus and Thomas Delaney through injury for the visit of PSG on Tuesday, while an ankle problem has also ruled out Julian Brandt.
Lucien Favre will otherwise have a full squad to choose from and all eyes will be on January signing Erling Braut Haaland, who has scored nine goals in just six Bourssia Dortmund appearances. He has already scored eight Champions League goals in six games for Red Bull Salzburg earlier this season.
Neymar is expected to overcome a rib injury to start for PSG and has been included in the 21-man squad travelling to Germany.
Presnel Kimpembe is a doubt with a thigh problem while Colin Dagba and Abdou Diallo are both unavailable due to injury.
Opta stats
- The only previous encounter between Borussia Dortmund and PSG was in the 2010/11 Europa League group stages - both games ended in a draw (1-1 in Dortmund, 0-0 in Paris).
- Borussia Dortmund have always scored at least two goals in their six Champions League home games against French clubs. However, among the 16 teams qualified for this season's knockout phase, no team scored fewer goals in the group stages (8).
- Borussia Dortmund have made it past the Champions League round of 16 only once in the last five seasons. It was in 2016/17 under current PSG manager Thomas Tuchel - they were eventually knocked out by Monaco in the quarter-finals.
- Borussia Dortmund have lost four of their last six Champions League home games in the knockout phase (W2), including the last two (2-3 v Monaco in 2016/17, 0-1 v Tottenham in 2018/19).
- Borussia Dortmund's last 22 goals in the Champions League have all come from open play, the longest current run among the remaining sides in the competition.
- PSG have reached the Champions League knockout stages for the eighth consecutive season - only Real Madrid (23), Barcelona (16) and Bayern Munich (12) are on a longer run. However, in that time, the French side have never gone past the quarter-finals and have been eliminated in the last 16 in each of the past three seasons.
- PSG conceded only two goals in six Champions League group games this season, fewer than any other team.
- None of PSG's 26 games in the Champions League knockout stages has ended goalless, that's more matches without a 0-0 than any other team in the latter phase of the competition.
- Two of the three youngest players to have scored 3+ goals and delivered 3+ assists in the Champions League since last season play for Borussia Dortmund: 19-year-old Jadon Sancho (3 goals, 3 assists) and 21-year-old Achraf Hakimi (4 goals, 3 assists). The other is PSG's 21-year-old Kylian Mbappé (9 goals, 8 assists).
- PSG forward Kylian Mbappe has scored/assisted 30 goals in 30 Champions League games (19 goals, 11 assists). He's netted three goals against Borussia Dortmund, his-joint-best record in the Champions League against a single opponent.
- PSG manager Thomas Tuchel has won none of his five away games against Dortmund (D2 L3), all of these taking place when he was in charge of Mainz (2009-2014).