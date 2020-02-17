Borussia Dortmund vs PSG preview

Erling Braut Haaland has been sensational since his summer move to Borussia Dortmund

Team news and stats as Dortmund host PSG in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Team news

Borussia Dortmund will be without Marco Reus and Thomas Delaney through injury for the visit of PSG on Tuesday, while an ankle problem has also ruled out Julian Brandt.

Lucien Favre will otherwise have a full squad to choose from and all eyes will be on January signing Erling Braut Haaland, who has scored nine goals in just six Bourssia Dortmund appearances. He has already scored eight Champions League goals in six games for Red Bull Salzburg earlier this season.

Neymar is expected to overcome a rib injury to start for PSG and has been included in the 21-man squad travelling to Germany.

Presnel Kimpembe is a doubt with a thigh problem while Colin Dagba and Abdou Diallo are both unavailable due to injury.

Opta stats

The only previous encounter between Borussia Dortmund and PSG was in the 2010/11 Europa League group stages - both games ended in a draw (1-1 in Dortmund, 0-0 in Paris).

Borussia Dortmund have always scored at least two goals in their six Champions League home games against French clubs. However, among the 16 teams qualified for this season's knockout phase, no team scored fewer goals in the group stages (8).

Borussia Dortmund have made it past the Champions League round of 16 only once in the last five seasons. It was in 2016/17 under current PSG manager Thomas Tuchel - they were eventually knocked out by Monaco in the quarter-finals.

Borussia Dortmund have lost four of their last six Champions League home games in the knockout phase (W2), including the last two (2-3 v Monaco in 2016/17, 0-1 v Tottenham in 2018/19).

Borussia Dortmund's last 22 goals in the Champions League have all come from open play, the longest current run among the remaining sides in the competition.

Marco Reus (middle) will miss out for Borussia Dortmund