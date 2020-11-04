Champions League round-up: PSG see red twice in Leipzig defeat, Barca and Juve win, Sevilla in epic comeback

Paris Saint-Germain had two men sent off as they were beaten 2-1 by RB Leipzig at the Red Bull Arena in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

The French side went ahead through Angel Di Maria after six minutes, but then had a penalty saved. Christopher Nkunku equalised just before half-time, with Emil Forsberg putting the Germans ahead from the penalty spot after 57 minutes.

PSG midfielder Idrissa Gueye was sent off for two yellow cards, with defender Presnel Kimpembe also seeing red in stoppage time.

The result means Man Utd remain top of Group H, despite losing 2-1 at Istanbul Basaksehir, with PSG in third, three points off the top two qualification places with three games remaining.

Barca maintain perfect record, Juve win

Image: Barcelona maintained their perfect start in the Champions League

Barcelona maintained their 100 per cent record in Group G with a 2-1 win over Dynamo Kyiv.

Lionel Messi put Ronald Koeman's men, who are struggling for domestic form, ahead from the penalty spot after just five minutes, having been tripped by Denys Popov. Gerard Pique headed in a second with 65 minutes gone following a corner.

Dynamo captain Viktor Tsygankov reduced the deficit with 15 minutes left, knocking in a rebound.

Alvaro Morata scored twice as Juventus won 4-1 at Ferencvaros. Cristiano Ronaldo was back in the side following his recovery from coronavirus, which saw the Portugal forward miss the defeat by Barcelona.

Morata put the Italians in front after seven minutes and curled in another on the hour.

Paulo Dybala tapped in a third with 18 minutes left, before an own goal from Lasha Dvali completed the scoring for the visitors. Franck Boli netted a late consolation.

The results in Group G mean Barcelona are top with nine points, Juventus second on six, with Dynamo Kyiv and Ferencvaros trailing on a point apiece.

Ten-man Sevilla stage epic comeback

Image: Sevilla fought back from 2-0 down for a dramatic victory

Sevilla also have seven points from three games after coming from 2-0 down to beat Krasnodar despite playing the second half with 10 men.

The Russians had raced into a two-goal lead inside 20 minutes through Shapi Suleymanov's goal and a penalty from Marcus Berg.

Ivan Rakitic pulled a goal back just before half-time, with defender Jesus Navas shown a straight red card for a late tackle.

The Spaniards, though, turned the match around when Youssef En-Nesyri struck twice in the space of three minutes to win 3-2.

Also in Group E, Timo Werner scored twice from the penalty spot as Chelsea beat Rennes 3-0 at Stamford Bridge, meaning Chelsea and Sevilla are in control of the group with seven points each, six ahead of both Krasnodar and Rennes.

Haaland gives Dortmund comfortable win

Image: Erling Haaland starred for Dortmund

A double from Erling Haaland helped Borussia Dortmund win 3-0 at Club Brugge.

Thorgan Hazard set the Germans on their way after 14 minutes, with Haaland soon making it 2-0 and then wrapping things up with another goal after 32 minutes.

Earlier, substitute Felipe Caicedo had scored a late equaliser as Lazio drew 1-1 at Zenit St Petersburg.

Alexandr Erokhin put the Russians ahead after 32 minutes, which looked to have been enough for a first group-stage win, before Caicedo struck with just eight minutes left.

There was more late drama as Andrei Mostovoy saw his strike in stoppage time ruled out for an offside in the build-up.

The results in Group F mean Dortmund lead on six points, followed by Lazio on five, Club Brugge on four and Zenit on one.