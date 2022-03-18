Champions League quarter-final draw: Chelsea draw Real Madrid, Man City face Atletico Madrid, Liverpool get Benfica

Holders Chelsea will play Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals, while Manchester City have been drawn against Atletico Madrid.

Liverpool, who beat Italian champions Inter Milan to progress from the last 16, will face Portuguese side Benfica.

The other quarter-final tie sees Spanish side Villarreal, last season's Europa League winners, take on Bayern Munich after shocking Juventus in the last 16.

Manchester City will face Chelsea in the semi-final if both sides are successful in the quarters - which would be a repeat of last season's final in Porto.

Chelsea overcame Real Madrid in last season's semi-final, beating the 13-time winners of this competition 3-1 on aggregate, and will be looking to do the same this time out in the quarters.

Thomas Tuchel says that having fans impacts the outcome of the game and hopes to make it happen as Chelsea is set to play Real Madrid in the quarter-final of the Champions League without any spectators.

"It's a tough one," said Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel. "The challenge couldn't be much higher, playing the second leg in the Bernabeu with spectators. It's a big challenge and a big excitement around this match and this fixture. We know what's coming and it will be an exciting match and a tough challenge."

City take on Atletico, who proved to be too much for Manchester United in the previous round, after easing past Portuguese champions Sporting Lisbon with a 5-0 aggregate score over two legs.

Pep Guardiola has not faced Atletico since becoming City manager, but was frustrated by Diego Simeone's side in the semi-final of this competition in 2015 when in charge of Bayern Munich, as the La Liga champions progressed to the final on away goals despite the Germans dominating possession.

The first leg of the quarter-final ties will be played on Tuesday April 5 and Wednesday April 6, with the second legs taking place on April 12 and April 13.

The semi-finals will then be played on Tuesday April 26 and Wednesday April 27 with the second legs on May 3 and 4.

Chelsea vs Real Madrid

Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid

Villarreal vs Bayern Munich

Benfica vs Liverpool

Manchester City or Atletico Madrid vs Chelsea or Real Madrid

Benfica or Liverpool vs Villarreal or Bayern Munich

March 20 - Nottingham Forest (a) FA Cup QF

April 2 - Watford (H) Premier League

April 5/6 - Benfica (a) Champions League QF first leg

April 10 - Man City (a) Premier League, live on Sky Sports

April 12/13 - Benfica (H) Champions League QF second leg

April 16 - Aston Villa (a) Premier League, live on Sky Sports / *FA Cup semi-finals

April 19 - Man United (H) Premier League, live on Sky Sports

April 24 - Everton (H) Premier League, live on Sky Sports

April 26/27 - Villarreal/Bayern Munich Champions League SF first leg

April 30 - Newcastle (a) Premier League

May 3/4 - Villarreal/Bayern Munich Champions League SF second leg

May 7 - Tottenham (H) Premier League

May 14 - FA Cup final

May 15 - Southampton (a) Premier League

May 22 - Wolves (H) Premier League

May 28 - Champions League final

March 20 - Southampton (a) FA Cup QF

April 2 - Burnley (a) Premier League

April 5/6 - Atletico Madrid (H) Champions League QF first leg

April 10 - Liverpool (H) Premier League, live on Sky Sports

April 12/13 - Atletico Madrid (a) Champions League QF second leg

April 16 - FA Cup semi-finals

April 17 - Wolves (a) Premier League, live on Sky Sports

April 20 - Brighton (H) Premier League, live on Sky Sports

April 23 - Watford (H) Premier League

April 26/27 - Chelsea/Real Madrid Champions League SF first leg

April 30 - Leeds (a) Premier League, live on Sky Sports

May 3/4 - Chelsea/Real Madrid Champions League SF second leg

May 7 - Newcastle (H) Premier League

May 14 - FA Cup final

May 15 - West Ham (a) Premier League

May 22 - Aston Villa (H) Premier League

May 28 - Champions League final

tba Leicester (H) Premier League

March 19 - Middlesbrough (a) FA Cup QF

April 2 - Brentford (H) Premier League

April 5/6 - Real Madrid (H) Champions League QF first leg

April 9 - Southampton (a) Premier League

April 12/13 - Real Madrid (a) Champions League QF second leg

April 16 - FA Cup semi-finals

April 17 - Leeds (a) Premier League, live on Sky Sports

April 20 - Arsenal (H) Premier League, live on Sky Sports

April 24 - West Ham (H) Premier League, live on Sky Sports

April 26/27 - Man City/Atletico Champions League SF first leg

May 1 - Everton (a) Premier League, live on Sky Sports

May 3/4 - Man City/Atletico Champions League SF second leg

May 7 - Wolves (H) Premier League

May 14 - FA Cup final

May 15 - Man United (a) Premier League

May 22 - Watford (H) Premier League

May 28 - Champions League final