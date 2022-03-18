Champions League quarter-final draw: Chelsea draw Real Madrid, Man City face Atletico Madrid, Liverpool get Benfica

Man City and Chelsea will meet in semi-finals if both win quarter-final ties; Villarreal, last season's Europa League winners, take on Bayern Munich after shocking Juventus in the last 16; Liverpool to host Benfica at Anfield in second leg
Friday 18 March 2022 12:13, UK
Holders Chelsea will play Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals, while Manchester City have been drawn against Atletico Madrid.
Liverpool, who beat Italian champions Inter Milan to progress from the last 16, will face Portuguese side Benfica.
The other quarter-final tie sees Spanish side Villarreal, last season's Europa League winners, take on Bayern Munich after shocking Juventus in the last 16.
Manchester City will face Chelsea in the semi-final if both sides are successful in the quarters - which would be a repeat of last season's final in Porto.
Chelsea overcame Real Madrid in last season's semi-final, beating the 13-time winners of this competition 3-1 on aggregate, and will be looking to do the same this time out in the quarters.
"It's a tough one," said Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel. "The challenge couldn't be much higher, playing the second leg in the Bernabeu with spectators. It's a big challenge and a big excitement around this match and this fixture. We know what's coming and it will be an exciting match and a tough challenge."
City take on Atletico, who proved to be too much for Manchester United in the previous round, after easing past Portuguese champions Sporting Lisbon with a 5-0 aggregate score over two legs.
Pep Guardiola has not faced Atletico since becoming City manager, but was frustrated by Diego Simeone's side in the semi-final of this competition in 2015 when in charge of Bayern Munich, as the La Liga champions progressed to the final on away goals despite the Germans dominating possession.
The first leg of the quarter-final ties will be played on Tuesday April 5 and Wednesday April 6, with the second legs taking place on April 12 and April 13.
The semi-finals will then be played on Tuesday April 26 and Wednesday April 27 with the second legs on May 3 and 4.
Chelsea vs Real Madrid
Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid
Villarreal vs Bayern Munich
Benfica vs Liverpool
Manchester City or Atletico Madrid vs Chelsea or Real Madrid
Benfica or Liverpool vs Villarreal or Bayern Munich
March 20 - Nottingham Forest (a) FA Cup QF
April 2 - Watford (H) Premier League
April 5/6 - Benfica (a) Champions League QF first leg
April 10 - Man City (a) Premier League, live on Sky Sports
April 12/13 - Benfica (H) Champions League QF second leg
April 16 - Aston Villa (a) Premier League, live on Sky Sports / *FA Cup semi-finals
April 19 - Man United (H) Premier League, live on Sky Sports
April 24 - Everton (H) Premier League, live on Sky Sports
April 26/27 - Villarreal/Bayern Munich Champions League SF first leg
April 30 - Newcastle (a) Premier League
May 3/4 - Villarreal/Bayern Munich Champions League SF second leg
May 7 - Tottenham (H) Premier League
May 14 - FA Cup final
May 15 - Southampton (a) Premier League
May 22 - Wolves (H) Premier League
May 28 - Champions League final
March 20 - Southampton (a) FA Cup QF
April 2 - Burnley (a) Premier League
April 5/6 - Atletico Madrid (H) Champions League QF first leg
April 10 - Liverpool (H) Premier League, live on Sky Sports
April 12/13 - Atletico Madrid (a) Champions League QF second leg
April 16 - FA Cup semi-finals
April 17 - Wolves (a) Premier League, live on Sky Sports
April 20 - Brighton (H) Premier League, live on Sky Sports
April 23 - Watford (H) Premier League
April 26/27 - Chelsea/Real Madrid Champions League SF first leg
April 30 - Leeds (a) Premier League, live on Sky Sports
May 3/4 - Chelsea/Real Madrid Champions League SF second leg
May 7 - Newcastle (H) Premier League
May 14 - FA Cup final
May 15 - West Ham (a) Premier League
May 22 - Aston Villa (H) Premier League
May 28 - Champions League final
tba Leicester (H) Premier League
March 19 - Middlesbrough (a) FA Cup QF
April 2 - Brentford (H) Premier League
April 5/6 - Real Madrid (H) Champions League QF first leg
April 9 - Southampton (a) Premier League
April 12/13 - Real Madrid (a) Champions League QF second leg
April 16 - FA Cup semi-finals
April 17 - Leeds (a) Premier League, live on Sky Sports
April 20 - Arsenal (H) Premier League, live on Sky Sports
April 24 - West Ham (H) Premier League, live on Sky Sports
April 26/27 - Man City/Atletico Champions League SF first leg
May 1 - Everton (a) Premier League, live on Sky Sports
May 3/4 - Man City/Atletico Champions League SF second leg
May 7 - Wolves (H) Premier League
May 14 - FA Cup final
May 15 - Man United (a) Premier League
May 22 - Watford (H) Premier League
May 28 - Champions League final
Another Saturday, another chance to win £250,000 with Super 6. Play for free, entries by 3pm.