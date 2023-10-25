Champions League state of play: Manchester United, Arsenal, Celtic, Newcastle United and Man City latest

The Champions League is over for another round - here's the state of play, tables, results and schedule...

After the third round of games this week there were mixed feelings around the British clubs involved in this season's competition, with both Manchester clubs emerging victorious, plus a much-needed win for Arsenal.

Manchester City kept up their 100-per-cent winning record as the holders closed in on the knockout stages, while Man Utd had Jordan Larsson to thank for missing a last-minute penalty for Copenhagen to move them a point behind second-placed Galatasaray.

Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus-inspired win in Sevilla got their own hopes back on track to move above Lens to top of Group B, and with their qualification hopes firmly on track with a four-point buffer over third and fourth spot.

But elsewhere, Newcastle tasted defeat for the first time since the end of their two-decade Champions League exile, losing 1-0 at home to Borussia Dortmund, dropping them to third place when victory would have kept them top by a point.

Celtic finally picked up a point at the third time of asking but realistically may require two wins from their three remaining games to make up the four-point deficit to Atletico Madrid in second place.

So, how do things stand across all the groups?

