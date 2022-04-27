Giovanni van Bronckhorst says Rangers must 'block all the pressure' in order to reach Europa League final

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst wants his players to block out any outside pressure and leave nothing on the pitch against RB Leipzig as they aim to reach a European final for the first time in 14 years.

The Ibrox side travel to Germany for the first leg of their Europa League semi-final on Thursday night as they aim to bring a positive result back to Ibrox.

"You just have to concentrate on the preparations and block all the pressure you get from outside to win this leg," said Van Bronckhorst.

"That's what the players have to do, just make sure we prepare as normal and once the whistle goes go into the game and give everything you have on the pitch."

The winner of the two-legged last-four tie face either Eintracht Frankfurt or West Ham in Seville next month with Rangers fans already booking flights and accommodation in the Spanish city in preparation.

But Van Bronckhorst insists no one at the club is looking too far ahead just yet.

"Of course playing a European semi-final is exciting but we have to overcome a tough team, we have watched Leipzig play a lot of games and are well prepared," said the Dutchman.

"We have the belief, but you need a good performance as well tomorrow and next week.

Image: Rangers beat Braga to reach the Europa League semi-finals

"The confidence is there but also we know we have to perform again and everything we have achieved in the past doesn't count against Leipzig.

"We're just preparing well for these two games and I'm very confident in my team and sure we can put good performances in to have a chance of reaching the final."

Rangers travel to Germany without strikers Alfredo Morelos and Kemar Roofe as both are ruled out through injury.

Image: Fashion Sakala will lead the line in Germany

The manager has Fashion Sakala available for the game in Germany while Scott Wright stepped up at the weekend to score in the 3-1 win away to Motherwell.

There are no new injury concerns ahead of the match and Van Bronckhorst insists he has "made plans" after watching Leipzig closely.

"Morelos and Roofe are not available and I have made my plans after watching the opponent playing.

"I will choose the right game plan and we need the players to perform well."